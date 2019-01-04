10 Best Golf Chipper Clubs: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Golf chippers are excellent clubs for those who have trouble on short shots around the green. Do you putt or do you take out a wedge? Chippers are a combination of the two.
Chippers have a putter-like head, but with loft, usually about 35-37 degrees (but not limited to that range; the loft could be less or more), or something similar to a 7-iron. It basically allows you to hit a chip shot with a putting stroke.
So what are the best golf chipper clubs available today? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective ones to help you make your decision easier.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.12 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.80 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $41.18 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Cleveland Golf Smart Sole 3 Wedge CPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feel Balancing Technology puts the center of gravity to the center of the clubface for extra forgiveness
- The three-tiered sole helps promote better contact
- The more upright lie angle and shorter shaft length helps improve setup position and shot consistency
- On the pricey side
- Some users didn't like the grip
- Probably best for beginners and high handicappers
Cleveland Golf's Smart Sole 3.0 Wedge C is one of the more popular chippers on the market today. The club, which is available in both right- and left-hand styles and in either with a graphite or steel shaft, features some of Cleveland's top technology.
The three-tiered sole cuts through all turf types efficiently to help get cleaner and more consistent shots. The Feel Balancing Technology has the center of gravity closer to the center of the clubface which results in maximum forgiveness, even on off-center shots.
The club has a 42 degree loft, a shorter shaft, and a more upright lie angle will improve your setup position which will lead to more consistent contact and accuracy.
Check out the women's Smart Sole 3.0 C Wedge at Amazon.
Find more Cleveland Golf Smart Sole 3 Wedge C information and reviews here.
-
2. Wilson Harmonized Golf ChipperPrice: $29.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The hybrid wedge/putter design has a loft similar to a 7-iron, so it's easy to hit
- It has an alignment aid to make putting setup easy
- The club features a round grip, similar to what you'd see on an iron, for added versatility
- Club head might feel heavy
- Best suited for beginners and high handicappers
- Only available in right-hand with a steel shaft
The Wilson Harmonized Golf Chipper is an effective, easy-to-hit club at a bargain price. This particular club is available in right-hand only with a steel shaft and a 35-inch length.
The club is designed to be a hybrid wedge/putter with a loft similar to a 7-iron and is quite helpful in tougher lies around the green. The grip is round, like an iron, for added versatility and functionality. The clubhead is anti-glare, which will help on those sunny days on the course. It also has an alignment aid which helps in pre-putt setup and consistency.
And at under $30, this is one of the best golf chipper clubs available today.
Looking for a more traditional club? Learn more about the Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge at Amazon.
Find more Wilson Harmonized Golf Chipper information and reviews here.
-
3. Intech Golf EZ Roll ChipperPrice: $24.12Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The back-weighted design helps with launch and balance
- The advanced top lines helps with alignment on both putts and chips for better accuracy and consistency
- The wide sole design promotes extra forgiveness even on off-center shots
- Some users said it is difficult to get used to
- No headcover is included
- One loft and length only
The Intech Golf EZ Roll Chipper packs a lot of useful features and functionality into a very affordable club.
The back-weighted design helps get ball launch and spin for effective shots around the green and the 7-iron loft (35 degrees) makes it easy-to-hit. The non-glare satin finish helps on sunny days while the top lines help get you proper alignment on both putts and chips. The gooseneck hosel is designed to be shank-proof and the larger face makes it a forgiving club, one every beginner could benefit from.
Learn more about the Ladies Intech Golf EZ Roll Chipper. This EZ Chipper club is also available in men's black.
Find more Intech Golf EZ Roll Chipper information and reviews here.
-
4. Intech Golf Approach Two-Way ChipperPrice: $22.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The two-face design makes the club suitable for both right- and left-handed players
- The two-way design helps you make difficult shots you wouldn't normally be able to get to
- Easy-to-hit, especially on those shots too close to the green to use a normal wedge
- Doesn't conform to USGA rules
- Can be difficult to hit in taller grass
- It might take a lot of practice to get used to
If you're looking for an Intech Golf club to compare the EZ Roller to, the Approach Two-Way Chipper is an innovative club designed for both right- and left-handed players.
The unique two-face design will help you make those difficult shots that you wouldn't normally be able to get to with a single-face club. With the loft of a 7-iron, the club is easy-to-hit and makes a perfect addition to your bag, especially for those who have trouble using their usual wedges.
While it doesn't conform to USGA rules, the Intech Golf Approach Two-Way Chipper is great for beginners and high-handicappers.
Find more Intech Golf Approach Two-Way Chipper information and reviews here.
-
5. Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray ChipperPrice: $33.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 32 degree loft will help get the ball out of even the thickest rough
- The precision milled face and alignment lines promote consistency
- The charcoal finish is stylish and sleek, but also helps reduce glare on sunny days
- Right hand only
- Only available in 35 inch length
- Users might prefer more loft; this is 32 degrees compared to 36 or 37 for most on the list
Ray Cook is famous for their club making, especially for putters and wedges. But they are also in the chipper business, and the Silver Ray series is one of the best golf chipper clubs out there for your buck.
This particular club measures 35 inches long and has a 32 degree loft with a 73 degree lie. It features a precision milled face which is quite forgiving and a red sight line so you can get perfect alignment on every shot. The stylish charcoal finish also helps reduce glare on sunny days.
In the market for other Ray Cook chippers? Take a look at the M1 for left-handers, the Ladies M1, and the Silver Ray Ladies Chipper.
Find more Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray Chipper information and reviews here.
-
6. Paragon Sports Golf Chipper ClubPrice: $30.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The offset hosel helps minimize shanking and miss-hits
- The club is easy-to-hit and will help those who have difficulty with shots close to the green
- The stainless steel construction is extremely durable
- Some felt the club was too heavy
- It could take considerable practice to get used to
- No headcover included
The Golf Chipper from Paragon Sports is a no-frills club designed to improve your game around the greens, something many players could use, especially beginners.
Made of durable stainless steel, the club has a 37 degree loft (similar to a 7-iron) and is available in either 34- or 35-inch length. The offset hosel helps cut down on shanks and the top lines help with alignment so you'll get more consistent shots. The club also has a stylish satin finish.
This model is for right-handers only, but check out the left-handed Paragon Sports Golf Chipper model if you need that.
Find more Paragon Sports Golf Chipper Club information and reviews here.
-
7. Extreme 5 ChipperPrice: $44.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offset hosel design helps cut down on shanks for more consistent shots
- Forgiving 36 degree loft helps get the ball out of tight spots
- Alignment lines get you proper positioning during your pre-shot address
- On the pricey side
- Available in right-hand only
- Sales are final; no returns available
The Extreme 5 Chipper would be a welcomed addition to any golf bag as the wide sole and offset hosel design help cut down on shanks while providing forgiveness and a soft touch for those short, difficult shots around the green.
With a 36 degree loft, the Extreme 5 features an Apollo straight stepped putter shaft, a polymer face, and a Rexton velvet standard rubber grip which helps with comfort and feel.
While the club is only available for right-handed players, you can get it in 3 different lengths -- 33, 34, or 35 inches.
-
8. Pinemeadow Golf Excel EGI ChipperPrice: $36.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 37 degree loft helps you get the ball out of all types of grass and rough
- The bold red alignment line helps you get proper positioning prior to your shot
- Durable club with a stainless steel shaft and a soft, comfortable Pinemeadow grip
- Available in right-handed only
- Available in one length only (35 inches)
- Discontinued item so quantities might be limited
Pinemeadow Golf is an underrated club designer whether it be putters, wedges, and chippers. And the EGI Chipper, while a discontinued model, is one of their most popular and effective.
The easy-to-hit club has a 37 degree loft, similar to what your 7-iron is, and will help you get the ball out of even the deepest roughs. The wide sole will get you solid, yet forgiving, contact around the greens and it's a club all beginners could benefit from. The red sight line helps you get proper alignment on every shot, while the black clubhead helps reduce glare.
For a similar model, check out the Pinemeadow Golf Hybrid Putter.
Find more Pinemeadow Golf Excel EGI Chipper information and reviews here.
-
9. Orlimar Golf Escape ChipperPrice: $41.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The gooseneck hosel design helps cut down on shanks
- The cavity back design promotes extra forgiveness
- The yellow sight line helps you get proper alignment on every shot
- On the pricey side
- Available in only right-handed
- This particular model is available with a steel shaft only; no graphite
Orlimar Golf's Escape Chipper is a club everyone -- especially those who struggle around the greens -- could benefit from.
It's a putter length (35 inches) with a 7-iron loft (37 degrees), so it's easier to get underneath the ball for better lift. The offset hosel promotes more consistent shots, while cutting down on shanks. The cavity back design helps with balance and provides ample forgiveness.
Other features include a stainless steel shaft and yellow sight line that will get your proper alignment every time.
Find more Orlimar Golf Escape Chipper information and reviews here.
-
10. True Ace Assembled Golf ChipperPrice: $22.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The cavity back and heel/toe weighting promotes accuracy and forgiveness
- The four-way chamber wide sole makes it easier to get the ball out of the toughest lies
- Features an Apollo steel putter shaft and a standard Karma Black Velvet Grip
- Only available in right-handed style
- Might take a while to get used to
- Users felt it wasn't very effective on longer chip shots
If you're looking for value, then the True Ace Chipper is one of the best golf chipper clubs on the market right now. Priced at just over $20, the club features an Apollo steel putter shaft and a soft and comfortable Karma Black Velvet Grip.
Another highlight is the cavity back with heel/toe weighting, which promotes excellent accuracy and maximum forgiveness. And the four-way chamber wide sole allows the club to cut through the thickest grass, enabling you to get solid contact on each shot.
The chipper measures 35 inches long and has a 35 degree loft.
Find more True Ace Assembled Golf Chipper information and reviews here.
Also See:
Best Golf Club Sets for Beginners
Best Hybrid Golf Clubs for Beginners
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.