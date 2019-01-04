10 Best Golf Chipper Clubs: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Golf chippers are excellent clubs for those who have trouble on short shots around the green. Do you putt or do you take out a wedge? Chippers are a combination of the two.

Chippers have a putter-like head, but with loft, usually about 35-37 degrees (but not limited to that range; the loft could be less or more), or something similar to a 7-iron. It basically allows you to hit a chip shot with a putting stroke.

So what are the best golf chipper clubs available today? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective ones to help you make your decision easier.