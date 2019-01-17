Carmelo Anthony & Golden State Warriors a Match?

Could Carmelo Anthony join the Golden State Warriors?

Last month, Melo tagged Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in a tweet and said “legggo,” before quickly deleting it.

Tweet here:

Is that a sign? We shall see!

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

NBA analyst Chris Sheridan chatted with me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast in December and said something happened between the team that “they don’t want out yet.”

“Still trying to figure that out,” Sheridan said via Scoop B Radio.

I was in the arena at San Antonio the night he disappeared. They were saying he’s out with the flu. And it actually was a flu bug going around the team. The coach stated that James Harden was sniffling and Chris Paul was too. So there really was a flu bug going around during that game.”

The Rockets have said all of the right things since Melo and the Rockets parted ways.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him,” Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said in November.

“The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

With Melo still under contract with the Houston Rockets, he’ll either be bought out or traded.

Where does Melo go?

“He can still contribute,” ESPN NBA analyst, Jalen Rose told TMZ.

“It’s just … finding the right opportunity is tough because unless there’s a major injury, a contender team probably wouldn’t add him. And then, a lottery team is probably looking to ‘Stop tryin’ for Zion,’ so they’re tanking in a lot of ways.”

“Maybe an injury happens and he gets back in the league.”

How about the Los Angeles Lakers?

Anthony is a close friend to Lakers All-Star forward, LeBron James, something many people believe he has in his favor.

They’ve added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold and they added Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason. The Lakers have been deliberate in watching their cap space too!

“They may get Carmelo,” Chris Sheridan also told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“The Lakers want their flexibility for next season,” says Sheridan.

“That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.”

Philadelphia 76ers?

The Sixers have a glaring need for a power forward after trading Dario Saric to Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler deal.

“The Sixers would give it a lot of consideration,” said Sheridan.

“Depends on the Fultz situation. But right now that story remains to be seen. We have to wait and judge it in the future.”

Portland Trail Blazers?

The Blazers have one of the best backcourts in the NBA’s Western Conference with C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard. They also have solid role players around them.

“I think he wants to go somewhere where he’s a difference maker,” Chris Sheridan said on Scoop B Radio.

“But if he wants a difference, chances it would be Portland.”

San Antonio Spurs?

Having won multiple U.S.A. Basketball gold medals, Carmelo Anthony has a good relationship with San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich.

That would be an easy sell, right?

“I think he will fit in their system,” says Sheridan.

“There’s not a purpose for Melo to go to San Antonio.”

Denver Nuggets?

Melo started his NBA career there. Why not return?

Per Clutch Points’ Omar Guerrero:

Should the 10-time All-Star get waived, then the Nuggets could sign him without losing any of their major assets. They could easily free up a spot on the roster to accommodate him. It’s very probable that Anthony understands by now that his best chance of landing a spot in a playoff team is if he is willing to play in limited minutes, coming off the bench to relieve some of the younger guys on the Nuggets’ roster.

Carmelo Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Carmelo Anthony Has the Respect of His Peers

“I would just love for him to get the respect he deserves,” New York Knicks forward, Lance Thomas told me last month.

Thomas played with Anthony during his Knicks days and says that Melo has a lot left in the tank.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate, most importantly he’s a great human being and he’s always been a great advocate for the NBA as a brand,” he said.

“So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.”

Wherever Anthony ends up, it seems to come down to whether he wants to start or come off the bench. comes down to thing: “He’s definitely good enough to be a NBA starter,” says Chris Sheridan.

“But he may be better as a scorer off the bench.”