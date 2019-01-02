Jeanne Okerlund, ‘Mean Gene’s’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeanne Okerlund was the long-term wife of legendary WWE broadcaster “Mean Gene” Okerlund. On January 2, the WWE announced in a statement that Okerlund had tragically passed away at the age of 76. Okerlund married Jeanne, 73, in 1964 and the couple had two children together, including hockey player Todd Okerlund.

Okerlund was a native of South Dakota, while his wife hails from Wausau in Wisconsin. At the time of Okerlund’s death, the couple had been living in Osprey, Florida, together.

1. Jeanne Donated a Kidney to Her Husband in 2004

Okerlund had two kidney transplants during his life. The first in 1995 and the second in 2004. The second kidney was provided by his wife. During a 2005 interview with Slam!, Okerlund described the 2004 incident as being a “major health scare.” Okerlund added, “I’ve been asked ‘when are you going to retire?’ And my answer back is that I have no intentions of retiring. I want to do it like Gorilla Monsoon and take it straight to the end. I hope for health reasons that I’m able to do that. Other than the fact that I’ve recently run out Viagra.” In 2014, it was reported that Okerlund was struggling with issues relating to his kidneys.

2. The Okerlunds Were Avid Golfers & Could Regularly Be Seen Playing at Minnesota National Golf Course

Okerlund told a local Minnesota newspaper in 2010 that, along with his wife, he was a member of Minnesota National Golf Course. Despite living in Florida for most of the year, Okerlund said that the couple spent most of their summer at their home in Big Sandy in the northern part of Minnesota. The couple could regularly be seen in the town of McGregor during the summer months. Okerlund said, “We love the people around McGregor. They are so easy going and deserve more amenities in the area. I’m working with groups trying to promote the betterment of Big Sandy and the lake area. After living in Florida seven months a year, we love Minnesota summers.” Okerlund said that he first came to the area in the 1970s, having been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and falling in love with the area.

3. Jeanne Was Alongside Her Husband When He Interviewed Liberace in Trump Tower in 1985

In 1985, the same year that Okerlund sang the national anthem at Wrestlemania I, he also interviewed Liberace in Trump Tower in Manhattan. Okerlund described the scene in a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated saying, “I originally interviewed Liberace in his penthouse at Trump Tower. I was there with Liberace, and my wife also came in, and she ran into [famous actor] Yul Brynner, who was doing his final tour with ‘The King and I’ on Broadway.”

4. Okerlund Is Being Mourned by Some of Wrestling’s Biggest Names

As news of Okerlund’s passing spread, some of the wrestling’s biggest names have taken to Twitter to mourn the legendary broadcaster. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

Very seldom does an interviewer become just as popular, and at times even more popular than the superstars he/she interviews. Gene Okerlund was that person. Im saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. It was an honor to know you Gene! #RIPGene — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 2, 2019

I MAKE THE GENE MEAN LAUGH SO HARD HERE HE TELL ME I MAKE HIM CRY. HE HELP ME WHEN I DONT REMEMBER THE JABRONIS NAMES I WRESTLE. I LOVE YOU BROTHER. https://t.co/YFnuEWVFn6 pic.twitter.com/YvgpApVeTE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Teared up to the news this morning on the passing of my dear friend and legend Gene Okerlund. He was one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met and so supportive of me. You will be so missed 🙏🏽 my condolences to your family. funny memory: https://t.co/7882p8Pjb4 pic.twitter.com/FgKWy1oY87 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 2, 2019

Very sad to say goodbye to Mean Gene Okerlund, a true legend. I always enjoyed being interviewed by Mean Gene, he was the best! He had an amazing personality and a great sense of humor. I was blessed to see him just 5 weeks ago at WrestleCade. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/pFd9mYIaJu — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/krsMtbeNIl — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 2, 2019

HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE NEWS! One of the best voices in wrestling. Great wit. Great all around work! This one is rough. Rest In Peace "Mean" Gene Okerlund. You were a classic!https://t.co/0CZSrFCap6 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 2, 2019

Devastated to hear the news of my friend Gene Okerlund’s passing. He was, and will always be, pro wrestling greatest stick man #meangene — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) January 2, 2019

Extremely sad news to hear of the unfortunate passing of Mean Gene Okerlund. One of the most iconic interviewers and personalities of my childhood, and one of the very best in the business. Rest In Peace Gene. — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 2, 2019

This one stings. RIP “Mean” Gene Okerlund. As a young fan, he was the only backstage interviewer that mattered. He is the man with the golden voice who is SO synonymous with the culture of pro wrestling. I’m fortunate to have met and shared a beverage with him. Godspeed sir 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 2, 2019

One of the CLASSIEST Men I’ve Ever had the opportunity to meet and know. Always told me how proud he was to have me in the wrestling business and appreciated what I stand for. Yes I like many others Was a Huge Fan Of His “Work” But I was more Honored to see His WORTH to Everyone https://t.co/biOKHr2OPt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 2, 2019

While comedian Kevin Hart, who starred with Okerlund in a Mountain Dew commercial in 2018, also paid tribute in an Instagram post:

5. Jeanne’s Son Represented the United States at the 1988 Winter Olympics

Okerlund’s son is hockey player Todd Okerlund. Playing on the right-wing, Todd was a star at the University of Minnesota before entering the NHL draft in 1982. Todd was drafted by the New York Islanders 168th overall. Sadly, a severe knee injury meant the Todd never fulfilled his potential and he ended up only playing four games for the Islanders. Todd also spent a season playing with the Springfield Falcons in the American Hockey League. In 1988, Todd Okerlund represented the United States at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

A 2012 feature on Todd Okerlund in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune referred to him as the founder of Classicwrestling.com. During that interview, Todd Okerlund said that he wouldn’t mind seeing his son become a wrestler.

