Jasmine Lennard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jasmine Lennard, an English model, has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of threatening to kidnap her and have her body cut up and thrown in a river. In a series of tweets that Lennard wrote on January 8, Lennard says that she dated the Juventus soccer star for 10 years and that during that time, Lennard says Ronald physically threatened her.

Lennard said that “Surviving R. Kelly” had influenced her to come forward. During her Twitter allegations, Lennard offers to help Kathryn Mayorga, the woman who is suing Ronaldo for rape, with recorded conversations and messages she has from the soccer star.

TMZ reports that Ronaldo has denied Lennard’s allegations, calling them “false and defamatory.” Ronaldo has also consistently denied Kathryn Mayorga’s allegations against him.

1. Lennard Says She Is Not Scared of Ronaldo

In response to a troll who criticized Lennard’s allegations, she responded, “No I’m not scared of him and yes I’ve kept ALL his dirty secrets for a decade there are SO MANY. This was a step too far. I can not and will not get on board defending him against these allegations when I believe he is guilty.” The most serious of Lennard’s allegations sees the model tweet, “Told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he’d have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river. Yes I have proof of everything I’m saying. He’s a psychopath.”

Told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he’d have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river. Yes I have proof of everything I’m saying. He’s a psychopath. https://t.co/SEXdys4JUs — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Lennard goes on to call Ronaldo a “Bully,” saying, “Acknowledges and shares about having SERIOUS mental health issues. All the LIES surrounding his children and their baby mothers. He’s a BULLY and he’s a LIAR. His whole life is a LIE. F***ing psychopath.” Lennard said that Ronaldo may attempt to sue her for her allegations but she warns “he’ll fail miserably.” Lennard also says, “There is nothing in this life that I hate more than bullies. People who abuse their positions of power and bully people who don’t have the capacity to defend themselves.”

2. Lennard Said in 2010 That She Wasn’t Sure if Ronaldo Was an ‘Immature Kid’ or a ‘Womanising Egomaniac’

In August 2010, Lennard wrote an essay on her relationship with Ronaldo for the Daily Mirror. Lennard said that she met Ronaldo in 2008 at a nightclub in Los Angeles named, Villa. Lennard says she was approached by a member of his entourage, saying Ronaldo, then with Manchester United, wanted to meet her.

When talking about sex, Lennard said, “While a lot of women appreciate a well-endowed man, this was just ridiculous… intimidatingly so.” Lennard added that Ronaldo once asked her if she could get him Irina Shayk’s number. He said it was for a teammate. Lennard says that Ronaldo regularly texts groups of women with the phrase, “Hola bebe,” to see how many responses he gets. She says the striker treats dating as “a game.” Lennard also dispelled a myth that Ronaldo’s English isn’t strong, she says he is just selective about when he uses it. Lennard did speak about Ronaldo’s “softer” side saying that he spoke thoughtfully about his father’s death in 2005 and his mother’s battles with cancer. In 2008, Ronaldo donated more than $100,000 to the hospital where his mother was treated for breast cancer.

3. Lennard’s Mother Was Fed to a Shark in the James Bond Movie ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’

Lennard’s father is shoe designer Brian Lennard and her mother is actress Marilyn Galsworthy. Galsworthy was a small time actress who most famously appeared as the villain’s assistant in the Roger Moore Bond movie, “The Spy Who Loved Me.” Lennard told This Is London in 2005 that her mother had named her children after her husband’s mistresses. Lennard said this was a “tribute to those who didn’t make it.”

At the time of that interview, Lennard was 19-year-old competing on the reality TV show, “Make Me a Supermodel.” Lennard was fired from the show after she referred to one of the judges, Rachel Hunter, as “spotty, finished and fat.” Lennard also said of Hunter, “I suggest she throws out the truckload of make-up she uses and hires a personal trainer.” A statement from the show said, “It was very clear in her contract that no derogatory comments were to be made about any of the panel who in the first series eliminated her in the early stages. As she broke this we sadly had no choice but to sack her.” In 2008, the Daily Mail reported that Lennard’s sister, Jessica, was working as a campaign manager for the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.

4. Lennard Had a Son With Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock in 2010

In 2010, Lennard gave birth to a son, Phoenix, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Phoenix’s father is Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock. He is best remembered for his 2000 hit, “Butterfly.” In August 2012, Lennard told the Daily Star that prior to giving birth, she had been having suicidal thoughts. Lennard said, “I haven’t considered ending my life since he was born. He keeps me going. The most I can do now is go to bed to cry for an hour. And then I get the f*** up and I carry on.” Lennard described her relationship with the singer as “troubled” due his drug use. Earlier that year, Lennard was the first celebrity to be evicted from the “Big Brother” house.

5. Ronaldo Has Reportedly Said That He Expects to Be Cleared of Kathryn Mayorga’s Allegations in 2019

Ronaldo is being sued for rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She claims that he raped her inside of a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. At the time, Mayorga filed a police report but did not identify her attacker as Cristiano Ronaldo. Subsequently, Mayorga says she took $375,000 from Ronaldo to drop her charges. Mayorga is seeking to void that agreement. At the time of writing, the case is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Ronaldo has been quoted as saying about the charges, “It hurt me to see my family upset about the news, but they know I would never be able to do that. I was completely calm and very confident that soon everything will be clear.”

