Jimmy Butler Has Perfect Reaction as Sixers Defeat Timberwolves

After Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers had finished off a huge win over his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the All-Star guard had to incredibly feel good. And with the Sixers getting the job done by an impressive 42 points, Butler had a whole lot to smile about. Once the final buzzer sounded, the cameras panned over to the All-Star guard, and his reaction was as perfect as you could imagine.

The 29-year-old was literally struggling to hold back his smile while leaving the bench area, as Drew Corrigan of House of Highlights revealed.

jimmy butler looks very happy to beat the wolves by 42 pic.twitter.com/NVcHk96dza — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) January 16, 2019

The Sixers’ offensive explosion was impressive, but the fact so many players contributed to the dominant effort made it even better. At halftime, Philly held a 25-point lead and never looked back from there, going on to win 149-107. Minnesota found themselves in such a hole against Butler and his new teammates, that the entire Sixers starting roster played 28 or fewer minutes.

Jimmy Butler’s Efficient and Impressive Night

Butler offered up a little of everything when he was on the floor, and made sure his presence was felt while still allowing his teammates to get in on the dominant win. He finished the night with 19 points on 8-10 shooting and knocked down 3-4 from beyond the arc. Butler’s plus/minus of +21 graded out as the second-highest on the team behind only Ben Simmons.

For good measure, the former Timberwolves star added on four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in the 28 minutes he was on the floor. It seems only fitting that arguably the most impressive and dominant victory the Sixers have put together this season came against Butler’s former squad.

Sixers’ Well-Rounded Performance

Everyone was able to get involved for head coach Brett Brown’s group on Tuesday night, and it all just came together for the Sixers. They had seven players score in double figures while all 12 players who touched the floor managed to score at least one point and nine finished with eight or more points.

As a team, the Sixers shot 59.8 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 21-43 attempts from deep. Joel Embiid had yet another monster performance, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one block. Embiid was also one of five players to knock down three or more 3-point attempts in this game.

Along with the team’s core group, second-year forward Jonah Bolden scored 14 points with four rebounds off the bench. If he hadn’t fouled out in just 16 minutes, the 23-year-old would have had the opportunity to put together a big stat line in this win.

