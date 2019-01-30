LeBron James Injury: Positive Update on Return of Lakers Star

The long and painful wait for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to return from injury is drawing near. While the hope was that he’d return against the Phoenix Suns or Philadelphia 76ers, that proved to not be the case. Fortunately, the outlook is slowly but surely beginning to improve, and the latest chatter points to a return potentially coming very soon.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers coach Luke Walton spoke on LeBron’s status and how he’s looked in the return to practice. As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed, Walton stated that he’s moving well and doesn’t seem to be in pain.

“I don’t think he’s going full out yet. Haven’t really seen him drive the lane and tomahawk dunk on anyone but he’s moving, he’s moving well and he’s getting up and down the court & he’s shooting well. He doesn’t look like he’s hurting at all when he moves” McMenamin tweeted.

This is great news, but even going one step beyond that, ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk revealed a report from McMenamin which pointed to James possibly returning on Thursday. This would come against the Los Angeles Clippers and marks the team’s final game at the Staples Center (technically a road game) before a five-game road trip to head into the All-Star break.

A source familiar with James’ rehab told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that the Lakers are “hoping” James could return to game action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Staples Center. “Depends on these next couple of days,” the source said.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis