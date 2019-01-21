Patrick Mahomes Takes to Twitter, Sends Message to Chiefs Fans

There’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all class and apparently knows the right way to deal with a tough loss. After falling to the New England Patriots and future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes kept his head up. And not long after the game had wrapped up and the Chiefs season was officially over, he hopped on social media.

Mahomes had a message to send, and it featured the obvious pain he was feeling from the overtime loss which left his team one game short of a Super Bowl appearance. But it also came with a lot of love directed at the Chiefs fanbase for all of their support.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom

This hurts now but we will be back love y’all for y’alls support! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 21, 2019

While Mahomes fueled an impressive comeback against the Patriots, he never even got a chance to touch the field in overtime of the 37-31 loss. Brady led New England down the field for a game-winning touchdown on the first drive, leaving the 23-year-old stuck watching on the sidelines.

Success of Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs’ Impressive Season

Mahomes proved in the very early stages of the 2018 NFL season that he’s the real deal. After a red-hot start to the year, he just continued getting better and never cooled off. By the time the regular season had wrapped up, the second-year quarterback had racked up 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns through the air.

Although he’s made just 19 career starts to this point (including the playoffs), Mahomes was a key reason the Chiefs won 12 games for only the second time in a 15-year span. The team’s point differential of +144 marks the best they’ve had since the 2003 season when Kansas City went 13-3.

There’s no denying that the future is bright for the Chiefs and specifically Mahomes. It was a tough loss, but the quarterback surely knows that this is just the starting point for him.

Mahomes Goes Toe-to-Toe With Brady

After Kansas City fell into a 14-0 hole heading into halftime, it was apparent the offense had to get the rolling. Allowing Brady and the Patriots offense to score just 14 points in two quarters is solid, and Mahomes was able to kickstart things and reel off three touchdowns to spark a 21-3 stretch. This gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead, but three additional lead changes came after that and eventually, the game went to overtime.

Mahomes and the Chiefs didn’t get the job done, but the quarterback wrapped up the night by throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also proved to be more than capable of holding his own against one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, not that it was in question.

