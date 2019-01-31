Patriots’ Julian Edelman Trolls Rams With In-N-Out Burger Photoshop

Julian Edelman is ready for the Super Bowl action to get underway, and he made that known with his most recent tweet. The New England Patriots wide receiver and his teammates have wrapped up the media fun, and with the big game just around the corner, he took a minute to troll the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman opted to do so by photoshopping a picture of the popular fast food restaurant In-N-Out Burger, which was founded in California and took to Twitter for the big reveal.

It’s hard not to appreciate the effort in this from Edelman. In-N-Out is primarily on the West Coast and primarily spread across California. They have 343 locations and 243 of them are based in California. It’s arguably the best avenue to take while jabbing the Rams prior to Sunday’s matchup, at least in terms of using something Cali-based.

Julian Edelman’s Impressive Season

Edelman has played a huge role in the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl, as he’s caught 16-of-23 passes for 247 yards in the two playoff games. This comes after another strong regular season for Tom Brady’s go-to target in the passing game. Through 12 games in the 2018 season, Edelman pulled in 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

While the 32-year-old wideout was forced to miss the start of the season due to a four-game suspension from the NFL, he wasted little time picking up where he left off. Over the past five seasons, Edelman has excelled with the Patriots, catching 92 or more passes in each season where he played 14-plus games.

Latest on Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl Betting Line

After the Rams opened as favorites in many places by roughly 1-1.5 points, the betting line quickly shifted in favor of the Patriots. They currently sit anywhere between -2.5 to -3 point favorites on most sites, as Odds Shark revealed. It’s apparent that many backers believe Brady and company will keep their roll going and win yet another Super Bowl.

From the looks of it, the public seems to agree, as 56 percent of the picks on Odds Shark have gone in favor of the Patriots. As the weekend draws closer and gameday approaches, it’ll be interesting to see where the betting line lands. There’s a good chance the Patriots could receive even more love, potentially jumping the line even above the three-point mark it currently sits at.

