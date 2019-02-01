Sixers vs. Warriors: Rosters & Starting Lineups With Klay Thompson Out

The Philadelphia 76ers face a big test on Thursday when squaring off with the Golden State Warriors on the road. But shortly ahead of the tip, news came that Warriors guard Klay Thompson would miss the game due to an illness. The home team will now roll out a new starting five for the nationally televised matchup with Joel Embiid and company.

Golden State revealed the news of Thompson’s illness on Twitter roughly a half hour prior to the game, so it’s likely that he was going to try to play through it originally.

Klay Thompson (illness) is out tonight vs. Philadelphia. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 1, 2019

The Warriors currently hold the best record in the Western Conference at 36-14 but have just a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets. Thompson has impressed this season, averaging over 20 points per game for the fifth consecutive season, entering Thursday night with a mark of 21.7.

While Thompson’s outside shooting has dropped below 40 percent for the first time in his career, he has plenty of time to increase the 37.9 percentage from 3-point range. For good measure, the 28-year-old is averaging a career-best 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

With Thompson out, let’s take a look at the Warriors roster and starting lineup as well as the Sixers first five and depth chart for this game.

Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup

Position Expected Starter Backup Center DeMarcus Cousins Kevon Looney Power Forward Draymond Green Jonas Jerebko Jordan Bell Small Forward Kevin Durant Andre Iguodala Marcus Derrickson Shooting Guard Alfonzo McKinnie Damion Lee Point Guard Stephen Curry Shaun Livingston Quinn Cook

With Thompson out, it’s Alfonzo McKinnie stepping into the first unit for this game. McKinnie is in his second year and has played in 41 games this season for the Warriors, averaging 14.5 minutes, 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, playing 14 games there last season.

The Warriors will keep the rest of their starting lineup the same, a group which has now featured DeMarcus Cousins for five games thus far. Through his first stretch back from injury, the team’s free-agent signing has posted averages of 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup

Position Expected Starter Backup Center Joel Embiid Mike Muscala Power Forward Wilson Chandler Jonah Bolden Small Forward Jimmy Butler Corey Brewer Shooting Guard JJ Redick Landry Shamet Furkan Korkmaz Point Guard Ben Simmons T.J. McConnell

On the Sixers side, they have to feel good about finally beginning to get healthy again. Although Embiid appeared to tweak his back last game, he was cleared and good to go for this game. Jimmy Butler also made his return from a three-game absence due to a sprained wrist during Tuesday’s 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The new-look Sixers with Butler have had a lot of success, going 24-12 since his debut. In games the 29-year-old has played in, Philadelphia has posted a 20-9 record thus far. Overall, the Sixers hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference and sit 4.5 games back of the first place Milwaukee Bucks.

