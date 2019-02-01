Markelle Fultz Trade Talk: Pacers, Pelicans Headline 3 Top Packages

As the situation with Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz remains one of the NBA’s biggest mysteries, his future with the organization remains up in the air. There have been rumblings that the Sixers could move Fultz prior to the trade deadline, and there are a handful of ways that deal can make sense for the team.

Although there are a few intriguing fits for the young guard, major questions remain about his shoulder. As he currently rehabs after being diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, his timeline for return is up in the air. Beyond that, no one knows what type of player he’ll be once back on the floor, which has impacted his trade value.

But for the Sixers, trading Fultz could make a lot of sense, as The Athletic’s Danny Leroux previously explained that moving him would open up space for the team to sign a max player in free agency. There are multiple interesting fits for the former No. 1 pick, but the Indiana Pacers are an interesting starting point for a possible deal.

Pacers Address Victor Oladipo’s Injury With Fultz Trade

There may be some pushback on this deal, largely due to the fact that the expectation was that the Sixers would try to land a first-round pick for Fultz. Unfortunately, his stock is just far too low at this point, but the team brings Thaddeus Young back home on a rental for the playoffs and adds an intriguing young backup point guard.

Aaron Holiday is buried on the depth chart for the Pacers, and even the injury to Victor Oladipo didn’t boost his minutes the way many expected. He’s a solid talent but needs an opportunity to potentially see more court time. Finally, I think the idea of basically swapping big men who are at the tail end of the rotation makes sense, as Kyle O’Quinn can be a productive player off the bench.

Pelicans Add Markelle Fultz & Sixers Get Front Court Help

If the New Orleans Pelicans are going into rebuild mode and plan on moving multiple pieces, why not add a young player like Fultz in the process? Nikola Mirotic is the ideal stretch-four player for the Sixers and could produce right out of the gate. Through 32 games this season he’s averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds, pointing to this being a great one-year rental for Philly.

Kenrich Williams remains somewhat of an unknown even after receiving big minutes in the Pelicans’ most recent games. They’ve been incredibly shorthanded, but the 24-year-old has stepped up nicely, scoring 29 points with 24 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in two games.

Williams showcased the ability to knock down outside shots in a recent loss to the Denver Nuggets, connecting on 5-of-9 attempts, which is another nice selling point.

Hawks Send Dewayne Dedmon, Jeremy Lin to Sixers

*Sixers send a second-round pick to Hawks

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps first reported, the Sixers have shown interest in Dewayne Dedmon, and he even revealed the team would have to deal Fultz to get him. So, we’ll say hypothetically they opt to go that route and acquire Dedmon, but want to add a few solid pieces to the second unit.

Jeremy Lin would provide a nice spark off the bench while DeAndre’ Bembry has impressed through the first half of the season for the Atlanta Hawks. Both players bring the ability to help the second unit while Dedmon could potentially play alongside Joel Embiid to bolster the starting five also.

I attempted to not put a pick in this deal, but Philly may need to add on a second-rounder to push it through, although that’s more of a guess than anything.

