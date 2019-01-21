Tom Brady ‘Was Lucky’ in AFC Championship Game, Says Max Kellerman

There are a lot of words that can be used to describe the performance by Tom Brady in the AFC Championship Game. While leading the New England Patriots to a 37-31 overtime win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, Brady was superb. You could call the performance excellent, incredible or even just impressive to dull it down a bit.

But one word that shouldn’t be used to describe Brady’s performance against Kansas City is “lucky.” Unless you ask ESPN First Take analyst Max Kellerman, who has no doubt in his mind that this was the case for the Patriots and their future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

PATS WON THE COIN TOSS!!! BRADY IS THE LUCKIEST QB OF ALL TIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BHkFpAHuiY — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 21, 2019

As you can see in both videos, Kellerman doesn’t pull any punches with these comments, and in the second of the two, he harps on the fact that the Patriots won the coin toss in overtime. In turn, this apparently made Brady lucky to win the game.

“How did he even get to be great because Mahomes didn’t even get to touch the ball. You’re asking was he lucky? They literally won a coin flip, like, was he lucky? Of couse he was lucky, of course, he was lucky.” Kellerman said.

Not surprising, Kellerman received a massive amount of backlash for these comments. Specifically, fellow analyst Damien Woody asked him “where in the hell do you get lucky from?” while citing Brady’s overall performance.

Why Kellerman’s ‘Lucky’ Comments on Brady Are Wrong

Was it lucky the Patriots won the overtime coin flip? Sure. But does that make Brady lucky? Not even close. Putting aside the fact that the Patriots quarterback threw for 348 yards with one touchdown, he also defined the word clutch during the overtime period against the Chiefs.

While it was a 13-play, 75-yard drive which was capped off by a Rex Burkhead touchdown run, Brady made multiple key plays. Specifically, he converted three times on 3rd and 10 with their possible Super Bowl hopes on the line. The first was a 20-yard pass to Julian Edelman, followed by a 15-yard pass to Edelman three plays later.

Last but not least, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a 15-yard gain on a 3rd and 10 from the Kansas City 30-yard-line to move into the red zone. Three running players later, the Patriots had found the end zone, locked up the win and advanced to the Super Bowl.

READ NEXT: Patriots vs. Rams: Super Bowl Odds & Point Spread Change Substantially