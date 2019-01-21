Latest on Josh Gordon Suspension: Wideout Keeps in Touch With Patriots

The New England Patriots‘ trade with the Cleveland Browns for the talented, yet troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon drew plenty of attention. But it also came with a whole lot of excitement. The talented playmaker has dealt with his fair share of off-field issues, but his upside was unquestionable. Things began well for Gordon in New England and it was apparent quarterback Tom Brady had built a rapport with him as well.

Unfortunately, things took a tough turn for the receiver in late December. Gordon revealed on social media that he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. The post was eye-opening and thanked the Patriots for their support.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization or their continued support. I want to thanks my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path getting back to 100%.” Gordon wrote.

Shortly after this came to light, it was revealed that Gordon had been suspended by the NFL indefinitely. But there are still quite a few questions around the situation as a whole. After Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Gordon’s ban was not for life and that it did not stem from a positive test for marijuana (per WEEI’s Ryan Hannable) there was a lot of speculation.

To this point, there hasn’t been a final call made on Gordon’s status, but the wide receiver has stayed in contact with some players and his current team, at least through social media.

Josh Gordon’s Recent Social Media Interactions With Patriots

After the Patriots won their first playoff game over the Los Angeles Chargers, Gordon posted a photo with Julian Edelman on Instagram while cheering on the team, as Jim McBride of the Boston Globe showed.

Following that, Edelman posted a video on social media ahead of the Patriots vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game, as Dakota Randall of NESN revealed. Gordon had a spot in the video as well, and the receiver commented on it prior to the game, per Mut & Callahan of WEEI.

Josh Gordon commenting on Edelman’s Instagram post this morning. pic.twitter.com/cXF27rTkF4 — Mut & Callahan (@MutCallahan) January 20, 2019

Latest on Josh Gordon’s Suspension

While many fans are hopeful for a positive outcome with Gordon’s suspension, there hasn’t been much in terms of new information that’s come out yet. When the suspension came to light, ESPN’s Adam Schefter issued a concerning statement that Gordon is “not expected to play again this season or maybe ever again.”

The 27-year-old receiver wasn’t likely to return this year, meaning his first season with the Patriots was complete after 11 games. In that stretch, Gordon totaled 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns. His best game came in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers when he caught 5-of-9 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown during a 31-17 win.

