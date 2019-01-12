Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Kelce has been dating his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, for more than two years. The couple spends as much time together as possible, but with Kelce calling Kansas City home and his lady residing in Los Angeles, it’s not always easy. Regardless, the two seem to really be in love and they aren’t shy about showing it.

Kayla is ready for some playoff football and arrived in Kansas City on Friday. She will likely be heading to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts at 4:35 p.m. this afternoon. She’s been documenting her time in Missouri throughout the day, showing videos of the snow that has fallen in the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is a Media Personality

Kayla Nicole has a background in media and has been involved in the sports media scene for years.

According to her Instagram bio, Kayla refers to herself as “that girl.” She also writes that she’s an on-camera host for the “NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, [and] BallisLife.”

Most recently, Kayla Nicole hosted “Heat Check,” a YouTube show about basketball, presented by Ball Is Life. She has also inked a deal with rap/hip-hop website HotNewHipHop as the “resident tastemaker.”

Kayla Nicole doesn’t live in Kansas City — as far as the public knows — but she could be making the move in the very near future. As for Kelce, he won’t be leaving the area anytime soon; he inked a five-year, $46 million contract extension in January 2016, keeping him on the Chiefs through 2021.

2. She Is a Pepperdine Graduate & a Model

Kayla Nicole graduated from Pepperdine University, according to TMZ. Pepperdine, located in Malibu, California, is known as one of the best schools in the country.

Kayla majored in broadcast journalism and has gone on to pursue a career in media and in modeling. Her Instagram bio claims that she is a “model at request.” Though she admits that she isn’t an Instagram model, Kayla says that she has booked several jobs because of Instagram.

She has also participated in several beauty pageants and has been awarded many titles, including “Top 20 Miss CA 2013, First Runner Up Miss Malibu 2013, Top 10 Miss CA USA 2012, 2nd Runner-up in Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, Third Runner Up Miss Malibu 2012,” according to her Facebook page.

3. She Is a Huge Supporter of Her Boyfriend, Whom She Calls Her ‘Best Friend’

Travis Kelce is having quite the year — and quite the career — and Kayla Nicole is beside her man every step of the way. Not only does she attend several football games each season, but she has also been on hand to support her guy at various other events throughout the year.

Back in May, for example, Kelce was inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame. Kayla Nicole shared a photo from the event held at Cleveland Heights High School.

“Just know, I woulda bagged you in high school, too! Congrats on being inducted into your alma maters’ Hall of Fame. Absolutely nothing makes me happier than seeing you shine. As usual, I am so so proud,” she captioned the sweet snap.

In September, Kayla was on her man’s arm at the Walk the Walk Fashion Show, which is sponsored by Eighty-Seven & Running, a nonprofit organization started by Kelce himself. You can see Kayla’s post about the event below.

“Eighty-Seven & Running helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills. Founded in 2015, we have remained dedicated to providing resources and enrichment opportunities for youth and their communities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring, and outreach initiatives,” reads the organization’s “About Us” section, in part.

In a more recent post, Kayla gave props to her main squeeze, calling him “the best,” and encouraging her followers to check football stats.

“There are a million and one words to describe him, but my favorite is THE BEST. Like, literally,” she captioned the photo.

4. Kelce Shared Pics of Her in a Bikini on Her Birthday

Back in November, Kelce took to social media to wish his leading lady a happy birthday.

“My lil baby turned another year older this month! The future is gonna bring you so many amazing things, I can’t wait to see you blossom! And for the times life gets a little out of control just know I gotchu in my arms making sure you’re always good,” he captioned a series of photos.

The first picture was very sweet and showed the happy couple posing together on a boat; Kayla in a sexy orange bikini. As you scroll through the photos, you’ll see that Kelce also included some outtakes from the mini-photoshoot. It’s clear that he has a lot of fun with Kayla.

More recently, the couple rang in the New Year together. You can check out a photo of them below.

5. Kelce Previously Went on a Dating Show to Find Love

The pro-footballer was looking for love a couple of years ago and decided to give reality television a shot in hopes of finding his one. Kelce starred in Catching Kelce, a reality dating program that aired on the E! network in the fall of 2016.

Kelce ended up choosing “contestant” Maya Benberry in the end, but their relationship — which cause quite a stir on Twitter — didn’t end up lasting very long. Kelce and Benberry ended their brief romance after a few months.

Kelce didn’t give up on love, however, and was linked to Kayla Nicole shortly thereafter. In May 2017, Kelce went public with Kayla Nicole. The two attended his teammate Jeremy Maclin’s wedding, and Kelce made things Instagram official. Since then, the two have been sharing photos together on a fairly regular basis.