Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, Stuns in Modeling Photos

Trevor Lawrence’s girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, is a model and collegiate soccer player who has been with the Clemson quarterback since their high school days.

Mowry’s Instagram is filled with photos of her modeling pictures, time spent with friends and Lawrence at the beach, and more.

Mowry appears to have traveled to California to support her boyfriend for the national championship game in Santa Clara, as her Instagram story showed tags in San Francisco. Mowry has often posted pictures of herself attending Clemson games throughout this fall, and wrote of one Instagram photo with Lawrence, “Beach+Trevor= Veryyy happy Marissa <3”

Mowry attends Anderson University as an undergraduate. Here’s what you need to know:

LOOK: Mowry’s Modeling Photos; She Is Repped by MP Management

Mowry’s Instagram bio reads, “Daughter of the king~ AU soccer ’22 MP Management model |ATL”

It’s not clear if Mowry has done any modeling campaigns, but she does have a photo of her in all-Adidas gear taken by a freelance photographer named Bryce France:

Mowry and Lawrence appeared to meet in high school in 2016 and have been dating ever since. Their first couples Instagram on Mowry’s feed was posted on April 30, 2016.

For their two year anniversary last May, Lawrence wrote, “The last 2 years with you have flown by and I hope for many more. I’m so grateful for the person that you are, thanks for sticking with me for so long. I love you❤️”

LOOK: Mowry’s Summer Photos Show Her & Lawrence Boating, on the Beach, & More

“Lake days with my babe,” Mowry wrote of this picture taken with Lawrence on a boat in a bikini. Mowry also posted several photos over the summer of her spending time with Lawrence and other friends, like this one below:

Mowry’s pictures go very far back with Lawrence, all the way to their high school days, where they went to prom together and when Lawrence signed with Clemson.

When Lawrence chose to attend Clemson, Mowry wrote on Instagram, “So proud of you Trev💜💜 (swipe to see an accurate representation of how hectic it was to try and get a game pic)”

Mowry also uses her social media to share her religious beliefs and spirituality. Her Twitter bio references Psalm 93:4, which reads, “Mightier than the thunder of the great waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea– the LORD on high is mighty.”

Mowry also posted a series of journal entries on her Instagram which are all about creating a strong, Christian marriage. One of the sections reads in part, “Vertical relationship: our relationship w/ God. Horizontal relationship: Jesus’ teaching helps our relationship w/ others! In your relationships you need to learn “we are complete in Jesus w/o the other person!”

READ NEXT: Marissa Mowry, Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know