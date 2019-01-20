WATCH: Crucial Missed Call Ends Saints Season

In the play heard round the world, Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled Tommylee Lewis in a hit that many commentators and fans believed should have been a penalty flag, specifically on pass interference.
As a direct result of that play, the Rams secured an overtime game, with a field goal kick in the last minute of the fourth quarter.
You can watch the play for yourself below:
Immediately following the controversial decision by the ref to not throw a penalty flag, Twitter users took to the platform to condemn the move.
Anchor Chris Gailus tweeted, “Not sure I’ve ever seen a more blatant last-minute pass interference penalty that was TOTALLY MISSED by the refs. How does that happen? Look where the football is.
#saints #Rams”
NFL writer John Breech wrote, “That was so bad Sean Payton should be allowed to throw his challenge flag and have it count as a penalty flag
#Saints #Rams #NFCChampionshipGame #LARvsNO”
Even some NFL veterans threw their opinions into the ring, with Terrell Owens tweeting, “Terrible officiating. Game should be over. The
@saints should be livid. 2 obvious pass interference calls missed.”
Vincent Bonsignore, an NFL beat writer specializing on the Rams, wrote, “Four penalties for the
#Rams, zero for the #Saints. A big thing was made about how have not won a game refereed by Bill Vinovich. They are 0-8 with him refereeing their games since 2012.”