WATCH: Crucial Missed Call Ends Saints Season

In the play heard round the world, Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled Tommylee Lewis in a hit that many commentators and fans believed should have been a penalty flag, specifically on pass interference.

As a direct result of that play, the Rams secured an overtime game, with a field goal kick in the last minute of the fourth quarter.

You can watch the play for yourself below:

Imagine not allowing the Saints to get to the Super Bowl because you thought this wasn’t a penalty pic.twitter.com/cyPNmkGUiB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 20, 2019

Immediately following the controversial decision by the ref to not throw a penalty flag, Twitter users took to the platform to condemn the move.

Anchor Chris Gailus tweeted, “Not sure I’ve ever seen a more blatant last-minute pass interference penalty that was TOTALLY MISSED by the refs. How does that happen? Look where the football is. # saints # Rams”

NFL writer John Breech wrote, “That was so bad Sean Payton should be allowed to throw his challenge flag and have it count as a penalty flag # Saints # Rams # NFCChampionshipGame # LARvsNO”

Even some NFL veterans threw their opinions into the ring, with Terrell Owens tweeting, “Terrible officiating. Game should be over. The @ saints should be livid. 2 obvious pass interference calls missed.”