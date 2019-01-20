WATCH: Crucial Missed Call Ends Saints Season

WATCH: Crucial Missed Call Ends Saints Season

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Saints Rams missed call

In the play heard round the world, Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled Tommylee Lewis in a hit that many commentators and fans believed should have been a penalty flag, specifically on pass interference.

As a direct result of that play, the Rams secured an overtime game, with a field goal kick in the last minute of the fourth quarter.

You can watch the play for yourself below:

Immediately following the controversial decision by the ref to not throw a penalty flag, Twitter users took to the platform to condemn the move.

Anchor Chris Gailus tweeted, “Not sure I’ve ever seen a more blatant last-minute pass interference penalty that was TOTALLY MISSED by the refs. How does that happen? Look where the football is.

NFL writer John Breech wrote, “That was so bad Sean Payton should be allowed to throw his challenge flag and have it count as a penalty flag

Even some NFL veterans threw their opinions into the ring, with Terrell Owens tweeting, “Terrible officiating. Game should be over. The should be livid. 2 obvious pass interference calls missed.”

Vincent Bonsignore, an NFL beat writer specializing on the Rams, wrote, “Four penalties for the , zero for the . A big thing was made about how have not won a game refereed by Bill Vinovich. They are 0-8 with him refereeing their games since 2012.”

  • Published
Read More
,