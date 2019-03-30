WWE WrestleMania 35: The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Entrants You Need to Know

WWE is back with another round of battle royal action at this year’s WrestleMania!

WrestleMania 35, which will be emanating from the MetLife Stadium, will host the next installment of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. And just like year’s past, a multitude of Superstars from Raw, SmackDown Live!, and NXT will do battle for the massive battle royale trophy. What makes this year’s match even more wild is the fact that two celebrities will jump into the fray – Saturday Night Live’s own Michael Che and Colin Jost! This year’s ‘Mania men’s battle royal will certainly be one for the ages.

Here’s the full lineup of talent that will compete during WrestleMania 35’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Raw

– Braun Strowman

– Apollo Crews

– Titus O’Neil

– Tyler Breeze

– Jinder Mahal

– No Way Jose

– Bobby Roode

– Chad Gable

– Kalisto

– Gran Metalik

– Lince Dorado

– Bo Dallas

– Curtis Axel

– Heath Slater

– Rhyno

– Viktor

– Konnor

SmackDown Live

– Andrade

– Ali

– Shelton Benjamin

– Luke Gallows

– Karl Anderson

– Matt Hardy

– Jeff Hardy

Free Agents

– Otis

– Tucker

– EC3

Celebrity Special Guests

– Michael Che

– Colin Jost