Arizona Hotshots Roster, Depth Chart & Schedule for 2019 AAF Season

With the Alliance of American Football underway, the action has provided a nice option for fans during the NFL offseason. The eight-team league includes quite a few players who either starred in college or spent time with an NFL team. One team who’s stood out early is the Arizona Hotshots, who are led by former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback John Wolford.

The Hotshots boast a strong group of players and an offense that looked impressive early on. Rick Neuheisel, formerly with the Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins is the head coach, while Hugh Freeze is the offensive coordinator. With the Alliance of American Football televising each game in some fashion, fans will have a chance to see Arizona often throughout the year. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and will wrap up the year with two semifinal postseason games followed by a championship game on April 27.

We’re going to break down Arizona’s roster and offensive depth chart, followed by the full season schedule and how to watch the games.

Arizona Hotshots Offensive Roster

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name Quarterback John Wolford Quarterback Trevor Knight Quarterback Jack Heneghan Running back Jhurell Pressley Running back Larry Rose III Running back Tim Cook Running back Justin Stockton Wide receiver Rashad Ross Wide receiver Josh Huff Wide receiver Freddie Martino Wide receiver Marquis Bundy Wide receiver Richard Mullaney Tight end Gerald Christian Tight end Thomas Duarte Tight end Bryce Williams Tight end Connor Hamlett Center Jacob Ohnesorge Center Patrick Lewis Center Jacob Judd Guard Josh Allen Guard Malcolm Bunche Tackle Brant Weiss Tackle Andrew Lauderdale Tackle Pierce Burton Tackle Lene Maiava

Arizona’s offense is fueled by quarterback John Wolford, who had a breakout senior season at Wake Forest. Wolford led the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record during that season (2017) while completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,192 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 10 rushing touchdowns and was intercepted just six times.

Running back Jhurell Pressley is another interesting and talented player who bounced around the NFL a bit, spending time with various practice squads. During his four seasons with the New Mexico Lobos, Pressley totaled 2,725 rushing yards with 35 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Arizona Hotshots Defensive Roster

Position Player Name Defensive end Rykeem Yates Defensive end Olubunmi Rotimi Defensive tackle Siupeli Anau Defensive tackle Will Sutton III Defensive tackle Marcus Hardison Defensive tackle Trenton Thompson Linebacker Kaelin Burnett Linebacker Nyles Morgan Linebacker Da’Sean Downey Linebacker Edmond Robinson Linebacker Carl Bradford Linebacker Steven Johnson Linebacker Scooby Wright III Linebacker Sione Teuhema Linebacker Obum Gwacham Linebacker Steve Beauharnais Defensive back Rahim Moore Defensive back Sterling Moore Defensive back Robert Nelson Defensive back Erick Dargan Defensive back SaQwan Edwards Defensive back Randall Goforth Defensive back Dexter McDougle Defensive back Kieron Williams

Special Teams

Position Player Name Kicker Nick Folk Punter Jeff Locke Long snapper Nicholas Dooley

Arizona Hotshots Depth Chart

*Note: Depth chart comes courtesy of No Extra Points and Pro Football Focus

Position Starter Backup Quarterback John Wolford Trevor Knight Jack Heneghan Running back Jhurell Pressley Larry Rose III Justin Stockton Tim Cook Wide receiver Marquis Bundy Freddie Martino Wide receiver Josh Huff Wide receiver Rashad Ross Richard Mullaney Tight end Gerald Christian Connor Hamlett Thomas Duarte Bryce Williams

Arizona Hotshots 2019 AAF Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Week 1: Arizona Hotshots 38, Salt Lake Stallions 22

Week 2: Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at Memphis (NFL Network)

Week 3: Saturday, February 23 at 3 p.m.: Arizona at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 5: Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 6: Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at Orlando (NFL Network)

Week 7: Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona (CBS Sports Network)

Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Antonio (NFL Network)

Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 10: Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (NFL Network)

