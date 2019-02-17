Arizona Hotshots Roster, Depth Chart & Schedule for 2019 AAF Season

Arizona Hotshots Roster, Depth Chart & Schedule for 2019 AAF Season

  • 936 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
John Wolford

Getty Former Wake Forest QB John Wolford leads the AAF's Arizona Hotshots

With the Alliance of American Football underway, the action has provided a nice option for fans during the NFL offseason. The eight-team league includes quite a few players who either starred in college or spent time with an NFL team. One team who’s stood out early is the Arizona Hotshots, who are led by former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback John Wolford.

The Hotshots boast a strong group of players and an offense that looked impressive early on. Rick Neuheisel, formerly with the Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins is the head coach, while Hugh Freeze is the offensive coordinator. With the Alliance of American Football televising each game in some fashion, fans will have a chance to see Arizona often throughout the year. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and will wrap up the year with two semifinal postseason games followed by a championship game on April 27.

We’re going to break down Arizona’s roster and offensive depth chart, followed by the full season schedule and how to watch the games.

Arizona Hotshots Offensive Roster

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name
Quarterback John Wolford
Quarterback Trevor Knight
Quarterback Jack Heneghan
Running back Jhurell Pressley
Running back Larry Rose III
Running back Tim Cook
Running back Justin Stockton
Wide receiver Rashad Ross
Wide receiver Josh Huff
Wide receiver Freddie Martino
Wide receiver Marquis Bundy
Wide receiver Richard Mullaney
Tight end Gerald Christian
Tight end Thomas Duarte
Tight end Bryce Williams
Tight end Connor Hamlett
Center Jacob Ohnesorge
Center Patrick Lewis
Center Jacob Judd
Guard Josh Allen
Guard Malcolm Bunche
Tackle Brant Weiss
Tackle Andrew Lauderdale
Tackle Pierce Burton
Tackle Lene Maiava

Arizona’s offense is fueled by quarterback John Wolford, who had a breakout senior season at Wake Forest. Wolford led the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record during that season (2017) while completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,192 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 10 rushing touchdowns and was intercepted just six times.

Running back Jhurell Pressley is another interesting and talented player who bounced around the NFL a bit, spending time with various practice squads. During his four seasons with the New Mexico Lobos, Pressley totaled 2,725 rushing yards with 35 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Arizona Hotshots Defensive Roster

Position Player Name
Defensive end Rykeem Yates
Defensive end Olubunmi Rotimi
Defensive tackle Siupeli Anau
Defensive tackle Will Sutton III
Defensive tackle Marcus Hardison
Defensive tackle Trenton Thompson
Linebacker Kaelin Burnett
Linebacker Nyles Morgan
Linebacker Da’Sean Downey
Linebacker Edmond Robinson
Linebacker Carl Bradford
Linebacker Steven Johnson
Linebacker Scooby Wright III
Linebacker Sione Teuhema
Linebacker Obum Gwacham
Linebacker Steve Beauharnais
Defensive back Rahim Moore
Defensive back Sterling Moore
Defensive back Robert Nelson
Defensive back Erick Dargan
Defensive back SaQwan Edwards
Defensive back Randall Goforth
Defensive back Dexter McDougle
Defensive back Kieron Williams

Special Teams

Position Player Name
Kicker Nick Folk
Punter Jeff Locke
Long snapper Nicholas Dooley

Arizona Hotshots Depth Chart

*Note: Depth chart comes courtesy of No Extra Points and Pro Football Focus

Position Starter Backup
Quarterback John Wolford Trevor Knight Jack Heneghan
Running back Jhurell Pressley Larry Rose III Justin Stockton Tim Cook
Wide receiver Marquis Bundy Freddie Martino
Wide receiver Josh Huff
Wide receiver Rashad Ross Richard Mullaney
Tight end Gerald Christian Connor Hamlett Thomas Duarte Bryce Williams

Arizona Hotshots 2019 AAF Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

  • Week 1: Arizona Hotshots 38, Salt Lake Stallions 22
  • Week 2: Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at Memphis (NFL Network)
  • Week 3: Saturday, February 23 at 3 p.m.: Arizona at Salt Lake (B/R Live)
  • Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona (NFL Network)
  • Week 5: Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Arizona (NFL Network)
  • Week 6: Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at Orlando (NFL Network)
  • Week 7: Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Antonio (NFL Network)
  • Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Arizona (NFL Network)
  • Week 10: Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (NFL Network)

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request

  • Published
Read More