WATCH: Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Exchange Jerseys After Rockets Win

One day ago, Chris Paul congratulated Dwyane Wade after the latter drained a circus 3-pointer at the buzzer in Miami’s 126-125 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

A day later, the pair exchanged jerseys after the Pauls’ Houston Rockets topped the Wade’s Heat 121-118 Thursday night.

Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade exchange jerseys after the game. pic.twitter.com/mEBRIaVLhc — 🇨🇦Head Bee Guy🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) March 1, 2019

Wade scored less than half of his Wednesday total tonight, notching just 12 points on 15 shots. Paul filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists while facilitating James Harden’s 58-point outburst.

Paul and his son made waves before entering Toyota Center as they both sported Wade gear. His son, Chris Paull II, donned Miami’s black Miami Vice look with Wade’s signature No. 3 threads.

“One night you can do that, Paul told his son in front of Wade. At that point, Chris Paul II said “the only time I can wear this.”