Dwyane Wade Beats Buzzer: Wife Gabrielle Union Praises Heat Guard

Dwyane Wade beat the buzzer Wednesday night in Miami’s 126-125 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. On a frantic final sequence, the veteran Heat guard drained a desperation three to top the Western Conference leader.

D-WADE FOR THE WIN! 😱 pic.twitter.com/rjpRdIn4wG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2019

The Heat trailed the Warriors by 2 points in the final seconds at American Airlines Arena. Wade was forced to dish it to Dion Waiters after a failed drive to the rim.

Waiters passed it right back to Wade at the top of the key with less than 3 seconds to go. The 17-year veteran had to recover the ball after a tip and released it just before the horn sounded.

The heave banked in to secure the 1-point win for the hosts.

Actress Gabrielle Union, his wife, praised her husband on social media.

That boy good!! @DwyaneWade game winners never get old!! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 28, 2019

The couple married in late August 2014. Union, 46, is best known for her roles in “Bring It On,” “Bad Boys II” and “Cradle 2 the Grave.” Wade is 37.

In 26 minutes, Wade tallied 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. He is averaging 14.1 points a game in his final NBA season.

He’s running hot and cold in February. He’s notched 4 games over 20 points, but also a pair of single-digit outings.

The Heat broke a 3-game skid, beating the West’s best two days after losing to the last-place Phoenix Suns. Miami boosted its record to 27-33, and now sit just a half-game out of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 43-18. They lead the Denver Nuggets by just a half-game in the West.

Union and Wade first met while during Super Bowl weekend in Feb. 2007. Wade was married at the time to his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches, but divorced months later.

Union was first betrothed to former NFL running back Chris Howard, but divorced after 5 years. Wade and Union made their relationship public at the Summer Groove Charity Event in July 2010.

Union posted on Instagram for the couple’s 4-year wedding anniversary in Aug. 2018.