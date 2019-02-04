Tottenham Star Harry Kane at Super Bowl, Told Patriots Need Him as Kicker

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane plays at the highest level of English football and is a player multiple clubs in Europe would love to have. But NFL fans have a different idea. Or, at the very least one popular soccer site is ready to dub Kane as the next big thing in American football. This stems from New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s early 46-yard Super Bowl miss.

While Gostkowski didn’t exactly hit the ground running with his first quarter miss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Men in Blazers revealed that Kane is in attendance for the Super Bowl. And beyond that, they’re ready to put him on the field to take over as the Patriots’ new kicker.

.@HKane Trot down onto the field, put on a helmet, and take over Field Goal Kicking Duties for the Patriots. Your team need you 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vgxQUwHdl5 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 3, 2019

This isn’t the first we’ve heard or seen from the Tottenham star when it comes to the Patriots, a team he’s a huge fan of. Kane took to Twitter shortly after Tom Brady and company had locked up a spot in the Super Bowl to reveal his excitement.

Harry Kane’s Love of Patriots Inspired His Career

While Kane has had massive success with the Hotspur, he revealed some backstory as to how he became such a big fan of the Patriots. Specifically, the striker cited that it was Tom Brady’s story and a documentary about him which helped find inspiration, as Sports Illustrated revealed.

His appreciation of Brady also extended so far that he and his fiance named their dog after the Patriots quarterback, the ultimate sign of respect.

Kane had been struggling to find playing time in England’s second tier and doubted his own future as a soccer player. Searching YouTube for inspiration, he found The Brady 6, a documentary about Tom Brady’s rise from sixth-round draft pick to all-time great quarterback. …. The English football star has since become such an American football junkie that he and his fiancée, Kate, have a dog named Brady.

Since that point, it seems Kane has continued to follow Brady and the Patriots, doing so all the way to the 2019 Super Bowl.

How Harry Kane Learned Football & Friendship With Julian Edelman

As Henry McKenna Patriots Wire detailed, Kane and his brother spent hours playing the popular EA Sports video game ‘Madden’ to learn about American Football. But even beyond that, the striker has since become friends with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, and McKenna cited that the two text often.

Kane’s career with Tottenham has been a massive success thus far, as he joined the team during the 2013-14 season, but played in just 10 matches. The following year he turned a corner and has totaled 119 goals in just under five seasons including the current one.

