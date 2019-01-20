Jared Goff Girlfriend: Rams QB Dating Model & Actress Christen Harper?

During Jared Goff’s time as the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, he’s done a solid job keeping his personal life out of the national spotlight. There hadn’t been much in terms of rumblings involving a potential girlfriend, and beyond that, the most Goff admitted to were some celebrity crushes. It seems that all may have changed at some point during the 2018 NFL season, as the Rams signal-caller reportedly has a new love interest.

As first reported by Sports Gossip, Goff is said to be dating model and actress Christen Harper. Per the site, she was spotted at the Rams divisional playoff game last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. But in a bit of an interesting spin, it seems the quarterback is trying to keep the relationship under wraps, at least for the time being.

According to a source cited by Sports Gossip, Goff is hiding it from everyone except a select group of people.

“Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends. She was at the game last weekend but sat with the Whitworth clan and not his family and friends from home.”

As for why the 24-year-old is keeping his status with Harper somewhat of a secret, it may have to do with the team’s current playoff run. Obviously, that’s a tough situation to gauge, but it would make sense. Let’s learn a bit more about Harper, who’s been featured in Maxim, GUESS and is currently set to star in her first movie.

Christen Harper’s Modeling Career

Back in December of 2017, Harper was featured on Maxim.com where she admitted to not taking modeling seriously until she was paying herself through college. This was when she also spoke about her potential transition into acting as well.

“I grew up in a town a little outside of Los Angeles,” Christen told us. “I started modeling as a kid but didn’t start taking it super seriously until I needed to pay myself through college and then modeling became a full time job.” … “I’m really excited to transition more into acting. Hopefully my biggest highlights are still to come.”

Harper is currently listed with the modeling agency Wilhelmina, according to her Facebook page. As seen above, she’s done shoots with a variety of companies and big brands. For good measure, her modeling profile also shows that she and Goff were spending time together in early November of 2018.

We can’t speculate on when their relationship began, but they were at least friends (or acquaintances) around Halloween it seems. As far as Goff’s social media presence involving photos with his new rumored girlfriend, there’s nothing that’s come to light yet.

Christen Harper’s Jump Into Acting

Harper’s hopes of moving into acting have apparently panned out, as she currently has roles in two upcoming films. The first is the one seen above called ‘Auggie’ and according to the IMBD page, she’s playing the main character, Auggie.

It’s directed by Matt Kane and features Larisa Oleynik who starred in ’10 Things I Hate About You,’ as well as Richard Kind from ‘Argo.’ Here’s a look at what the movie, which is in post-production, is about:

“Forced into early retirement, Felix Greystone falls in love with an augmented reality companion, to the detriment of his relationship with his wife and daughter.”

The other movie she’s in which is also in post-production is ‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.’ It’s directed by Ali LeRoi and Harper plays the role of Caroline.

“The gripping and emotional drama tells the surreal tale of a wealthy, black, high school senior who falls victim to an endless time loop of police brutality.”

Joining Harper in the upcoming film is Steven Silver, who starred in the TV series ’13 Reasons Why.’ Nicola Peltz from ‘Bates Motel’ and ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ is also featured in the movie.

Additional Photos of Christen Harper

