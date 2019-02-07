Knicks Trade Talk: Best Anthony Davis Offers for Deadline Push

The Anthony Davis sweepstakes won’t take a break until the trade deadline final buzzer sounds. With the talks set to run until 3:00 p.m. EST, the New York Knicks have an outside chance of being a team to watch still. Although the New Orleans Pelicans have essentially shut down the Los Angeles Lakers on trade talks, there’s an avenue for Davis to the Knicks.

As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, Davis has near equal interest in the Knicks and Lakers. Beyond that, New York is considering making a deal for the star ahead of the deadline. Stein did cite that making a deal after the draft lottery could work out better for the team potentially, which makes sense.

“The Knicks, who unsuccessfully attempted to interest New Orleans in a Porzingis-headlined trade for Davis last month, could still make offers for Davis up to Thursday’s deadline. But they might fare better after the draft lottery in May, when the Knicks’ position in the June 20 draft is cemented.”

The Knicks have a realistic chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and in turn, Duke star Zion Williamson potentially. Regardless, even if it winds up just being a top-three pick, there’s a lot of talent at the top of this draft and the team’s pick is incredibly valuable.

Beyond that, New York’s trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks added two additional first-round picks and the Knicks have the capital to make a deal work. So let’s take a look at a few possible pre-deadline deals the team could strike for Davis, with plenty of draft picks included.

Knicks Put Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson in Anthony Davis Offer

Knicks receive : Anthony Davis

: Anthony Davis Pelicans receive: Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, Enes Kanter, 2019 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick (Dallas), 2023 first-round pick

How the Pelicans view Mitchell Robinson and Frank Ntilikina as prospects likely plays a big role here, but the three draft picks are lucrative. Specifically, the 2019 pick is a selling point as it could be viewed as a top-tier player immediately in the eyes of some. Kevin Knox paired with Robinson and Ntilikina is an interesting core, although you could certainly argue the Lakers’ latest offer for Davis is somewhat stronger.

One key thing missing for the Los Angeles offer is the caliber of pick going to New Orleans. The bulk of the Lakers’ selections will be at the bottom of the first-round while the Pelicans would gain at least one very high selection from the Knicks. The Knicks have a plethora of picks that could be made available also, as RealGM details.

Knicks Send Huge Group of Players & Picks

Knicks receive : Anthony Davis, Solomon Hill, Elfrid Payton

: Anthony Davis, Solomon Hill, Elfrid Payton Pelicans receive: Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, Enes Kanter, Mario Hezonja, 2019 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick (Dallas), 2023 first-round pick, two future second-round picks

This is a huge haul, and it takes on the final year of Solomon Hill’s deal, so that could be a tough spot for the Knicks. As Spotrac shows, Hill is due north of $12.75 million next year, making this a big contract to add. Obviously, there’s a good chance that if it’s a must for any Davis deal, that the team could take it on.

Beyond that, the additional draft picks sweeten the deal even more. This package is larger and more lucrative than the one above and it’s essentially an increased version of that deal. It’s unknown what it will really take to land Davis, but based on the rumors involving the Lakers’ talks with the Pelicans, it’s going to take a huge offer.

