AAF QB Mike Bercovici’s Helmet Flies off After Vicious Hit in Debut

Over the span of his career with the Arizona State Sun Devils and in the NFL, quarterback Mike Bercovici surely saw a lot of different things. Beyond that, he probably took a ton of big hits. But the hit Bercovici was dealt during the opening game of the Alliance of American Football on Saturday night may be the biggest of his career.

Bercovici, who’s the quarterback of the San Diego Fleet, didn’t see the rush coming against the San Antonio Commanders, and the end result was a hit so huge that his helmet flew off. Here’s a look at the scene, courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter account.

It was a brutal hit, but Bercovici was able to return to the game. As the Fleet vs. Commanders matchup approaches halftime, the San Diego was driving in and had a chance to put points on the board. Unfortunately, Bercovici was picked off on a deep pass at the goal line with roughly six minutes left in the quarter.

Mike Bercovici’s Football Career

Bercovici saw extended action in two seasons with the Sun Devils and during his senior season in 2015 threw for 3,854 yards and 30 touchdowns over 13 games. He tossed just nine interceptions in that span while rushing for six additional scores.

Although the Arizona State quarterback had a solid final season, he went undrafted in 2016 but was signed by the San Diego Chargers. Bercovici was released during final roster cuts and went on to spend time with the Arizona Cardinals on their practice squad in 2017. That was his final stint in the NFL, but he came back to football when the AAF was formed this year.

Bercovici was originally signed by the Arizona Hotshots, but during the quarterback draft was selected with the first pick in the second round by the Fleet. He was named the team’s starter and will receive a chance to impress on a team led by head coach Mike Martz, who previously led the St. Louis Rams and “the Greatest Show on Turf.”

