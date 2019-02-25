Robert Kraft’s Girlfriend Ricki Lander Previously Called Him the ‘Great American Icon’

Robert Kraft’s last-known girlfriend Ricki Lander has not released a statement of any kind following the charges brought against him. Although Lander has not uploaded anything to social media in months, she also has not deleted any photos of her and Kraft that she posted over the past couple of years.

As previously reported by Heavy, the current status of Lander’s relationship with Kraft is unknown.

Here’s what you need to know:

In an Instagram Post From 2015, Lander Referred to Kraft as ‘the Great American Icon’ & She Hasn’t Deleted any Posts Featuring Kraft

In one specific post from February 2015, Lander called Kraft “the great American icon.” The photo showed Kraft looking at the football field in Seattle before a game against the Seahawks. The photo is still live on Lander’s Instagram account.

“One of the most special moments I have ever captured. I could literally feel this man’s heart in the game and soul on the field. There are not words big enough to congratulate you. No one deserves it more than you and your team…both on and off the field. Every single person in your organization shares your enormous heart, kindness and strong work ethic.

We are all very blessed to be touched by your tremendous spirit, explosive love for life and extremely generous soul. Everyone — from all walks of life — who meets you knows they are in the presence of a unique and special force in the universe. Robert Kraft is truly the great American Icon of our time. They broke the mold when they made you! Thank you for letting me share part of the Journey,” Lander captioned the photo.

In addition to that post, Lander’s account still shows the following photo of the duo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party from 2016.

Prosecutors Have Confirmed That Kraft Will Be Charged With 2 Misdemeanors & He Faces up to 1 Year in Jail

On Monday, February 25, Florida prosecutors confirmed that Robert Kraft will be charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. The 77-year-old will face up to one year in jail if he is convicted of the two misdemeanor charges.

Police say that the owner of the New England Patriots visited Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, on two occasions; once on January 19 and again the next day — the day of the AFC Championship game that the Pats played against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During a press conference on Monday, Palm Beach County State’s Attorney David Aronberg told the media that Kraft’s attorney “has been provided the summons.” You can watch the press conference below.

Court documents detailing the case were released by prosecutors on Monday. You can read the full court documents below.

Kraft’s arraignment is scheduled for April 24.