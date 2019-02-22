Robert Kraft’s Status With Last-Known Girlfriend Ricki Lander Unknown

Robert Kraft’s last known girlfriend is Ricki Lander. The current status of their relationship is unknown. The two were first linked in 2012, about a year after the tragic death of Kraft’s wife, Myra.

Kraft and Lander have had a fairly casual relationship over the years. They have often been considered “off and on,” and though they’ve made a few public appearances together over the years, they tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lander Is Being Slammed on Social Media

On Friday, February 22, Florida police issued a warrant for Kraft’s arrest in connection with a prostitution sting. Kraft will be charged with a misdemeanor.

It didn’t take long for some social media users to head on over to Lander’s Instagram page and fill up the comments section of her latest photo with hateful comments.

“You have AIDS,” wrote one user.

“Ignore the haters Ricki. I’m sure you co-signed Bob hitting up the massage parlor. You deserve to have a couple days off,” wrote another.

Twitter has also been aflutter with comments about Lander.

“Twitter you’ve got me looking into Robert Kraft & I see this broad Ricki Noel Lander is his gf. My thoughts are what the hell is wrong with a chick that much younger to skeez to such an older wealthy man…I know I answered my own question,” wrote one Twitter user.

Lander Hasn’t Responded to Kraft’s Arrest Warrant & Hasn’t Been Active on Instagram in Months

Lander has been silent since the news broke. However, she has not posted anything to her Instagram account since September.

Lander still has a couple of photos of Kraft on her page, which suggests that the two are still together or that they’re still friends, at least. Her last photo of Kraft was posted on March 1, 2016.

In February 2015, she posted a pic of Kraft carrying the Lombardi Trophy.

“The Icon,” she captioned the shot, which is still on her page.

