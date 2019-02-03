Tom Brady’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

New England Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady has three children with two different women, and he’s a hands-on father who frequently expresses love for his children on social media and in interviews. His children are John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who is sometimes called John or Jack Brady, Vivian Brady, and Benjamin Brady.

Brady’s children Benjamin and Vivian are with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and John, 11, is his only child with his ex-girlfriend, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. John Brady celebrated his birthday in August 2018. Benjamin, called Benny, is 9, and Vivian is 6.

The Super Bowl QB’s family is a blended one, but he frequently posts pictures with his children, and news reports say the family is a stable and loving one. After an emotional Brady engineered a miracle comeback in Super Bowl 51, he toted his children around the field. Here he is with the two youngest:

In what has become a tradition, Brady posted a photo of his children and family before Super Bowl 2019. Here’s Brady’s 2019 family photo before the Super Bowl:

The day before Super Bowl 2018, Brady posted a family photo on Instagram. Brady, of course, will seek yet another Super Bowl ring on February 3, 2019, when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady also posted a family photo on Instagram after the big game in 2017. “It takes a team,” he wrote. “And so much love.”

Brady told an interviewer in 2016 that he loves being a father but isn’t sure whether he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, will have more children. Gisele often posts pictures of Tom and the kids on social media, and a buoyant Gisele was photographed at the Super Bowl.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Moynahan Was Pregnant With Jack When Brady Started Dating Gisele & Brady Wrote That John Is Growing Up Too Fast

In August 2018, Tom Brady shared a new photo of his son, John, to Instagram, and he wrote, “Happy Birthday sweet Jack! I am so proud of you! You are growing up waaaayyyyyy too fast!!! I love you!!! ❤️🎉🎊🎂🎈”

Moynahan was two months pregnant with Brady’s first child, his son, Jack, when he started dating supermodel Bundchen, whom he would marry two years later in 2009. The supposed love triangle provoked a scandal at the time.

By all accounts, though, Moynahan has moved on with her life. She’s married, and she’s starring in a long-lasting TV show on New York police called Blue Bloods.

Moynahan married Andrew Frankel, a New York businessman, in 2015, reported Page Six. They met through a friend and have kept their relationship quiet, according to Page Six.

Moynahan hasn’t said much about the relationship drama with Brady and Bundchen. However, a 2016 article in People Magazine reported that Moynahan and Brady had built a “stable family” with their son, John Edward Thomas, then 3, and Brady’s wife and other children.

“I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child and it’s public,” Moynahan said in a rare comment about Bundchen and Brady to More Magazine in 2011.

2. Brady Has Described How His Children Enjoy His Games Differently

Tom Brady talking about how each one of his kids enjoys his games differently than the other is pretty great. pic.twitter.com/fSnMl0rEb1 — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 30, 2019

In an interview, Brady said his children all perceive his games differently.

“I’ll talk to my son Jack about the game and what he thought of the game and he’ll be like, ‘Dad, what were you doing on this play!? Why didn’t you just do this!?’ He watches football and his buddies talk about football and that’s just a great thing for a dad, and for all of us when our kid’s are interested in what we’re doing. My son Benny, I don’t know if he’ll watch one play in the game but the fact that he gets popcorn and a bunch of junk food is what I think he looks forward to. And V, she’s the little cheerleader. She’ll tell me, ‘Hey Daddy, did you hear me? I said go daddy go!’ And I’ll go, ‘Of course I heard you!’ The kids bring so much perspective to our lives and they’re just the most beautiful things in our life, so joyful. The fact that they’re getting older and they get to share this with me is really creating so many memories, obviously for them, but for me too in ways that were different when I was younger. So it’s really a cool thing for them to be here.”

Moynahan hasn’t said much about Brady and Bundchen over the years, but she did make a few revealing comments.

Moynahan has said that Brady was not in the delivery room when John was born in 2007 because they had already broken up when she discovered she was pregnant, according to People Magazine. “He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed,” she said, according to People Magazine.

However, Brady now seems very close to his son. Check out this adorable video he posted on Facebook of Jack catching a touchdown pass:

Brady’s on-field reputation may have taken a bit of a hit during the Deflategate scandal, but while the NFL was combing through the quarterback’s e-mails, fans also got a bit of an insight into his role as “dad” as well. One of the e-mails was an exchange between Brady and his ex Moynahan and the two were discussing their son Jack.

“Isn’t it cool that jack got a reading award!? he gets to wear a reading star pin now too. so proud,” Moynahan wrote. Tom responded: “He is such a smart boy. And he is a hard worker. I’m so proud of him.”

Brady told ESPN “that his son Jack (at age 9), drafted running back Devonta Freeman for his Fantasy Football team this year.”

He added, “My oldest son, he really knows the game…Benny is getting there, and my daughter wants to go to the games. They’re such a main focus now. It’s been great to be able to share it with them.”

3. Brady Says He Spoils His Only Daughter, Vivian & Pondered Where He Could Buy a Unicorn

Brady has said he is a softie for his only daughter.

“I let my daughter do basically anything she wants, which is a little bit of a problem in the house,” he told EOnline.

Brady posted a video of Vivian with a football. “What’s her arm strength and accuracy rating??? 😍💯❤️” he joked on Instagram.

On December 5, 2018, he wished the girl a happy birthday, calling her Vivi. “Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️ P.s. if anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out…🦄” he wrote.

“The boys I’m definitely tougher on, but it’s so hard with a little 3-year-old girl who just look at you and smiles and she knows exactly what to say to get her dad to do exactly what she wants,” he told the magazine.

People Magazine reported that the Bradys are a stable, blended family. Moynahan concurrred. “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends,” Moynahan told People Magazine. “My son is surrounded by love.”

4. Tom Says His Son Benny Is a ‘Blessing’ & He Wants to Buy Him Boxing Gloves

Gisele and Brady also have a son named Benny.

“Our sweet Benny, 9 years ago you were born and what a blessing you have been. You are such a beautiful, loving, sweet son that we always knew you would be! We are lucky parents to have you in our life and you always put a smile on everyone’s face when you are around! First present is some bigger boxing gloves because I can’t take those shots anymore! 🤣❤️💯” Brady wrote in December 2018.

Bundchen once proclaimed that she also felt like John was her own son, saying, according to the New York Post, “I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.”

Bundchen said the couple had John 50 percent of the time when they were in Los Angeles, and she said she 100% considers the boy her son.

Jack wants to be a professional soccer player, Moynihan said in a January 2017 interview. She also said Jack wants to be a gold medal swimmer like Michael Phelps, according to NESN.

5. Brady Has Said He Enjoys Picking His Children Up From School

In 2016, Brady told E Online that he is a hands-on father. He takes his children to school and picks them back up, reads them books, and spends time with them.

“I’ve had time to bring them to school and pick them up from school, put them to bed and read books,” Brady said to the entertainment site.

“Everyone says, ‘It goes so fast! It goes so fast!’ And it does go so fast, and you enjoy these different moments that they have, because, you know—it’s only once that they get a chance to have their first day of school. To pick them up on their first day of school is so fun. Those are memories I’ll have for the rest of my life, and hopefully they’ll have them, too.”

However, Brady has also commented that John lives in New York, and the other children live in Boston.