Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Is the Apple of His Eye

Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian is the apple of her dad’s eye. The 6-year-old is the only daughter of the New England Patriots quarterback, who has a son named Benjamin, with wife Gisele Bundchen, and a son named Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

While Brady has been known to share photos of his family, he seems to share more photos of his daughter, proving that she has her dad wrapped around her little finger, as they say. Brady himself has admitted that Vivian is a daddy’s girl and he previously joked that he has a hard time saying no to her. Check out the Instagram post below.

Brady has shared quite a few sweet moments with Vivian both on and off the field. After winning the Super Bowl in 2017, for example, Brady was seen carrying his daughter on the field after beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. Brady shared several sweet moments with his family, but there was something extra special about his daughter clutching on to her dad after the game that melted fans’ hearts.

Additionally, Vivian often visits her dad on the field after practice and what not. The following photo shows her running to her dad after a pre-season practice back in August.

Bundchen knows all about Vivian’s love for her dad — and the relationship the two have formed is extremely special.

“When they say little girls own their daddies. It’s true!!” Bundchen captioned a pic of Brady and Vivian.

Back in October, Brady shared another sweet pic of himself with his daughter. He was carrying her on his shoulders and had a huge smile on his face. Vivian looked happy as she held onto her dad’s head. The two were walking outside, perhaps at their home in Brookline, Massachusetts. You can see the photo below.

In December, the Brady-Bundchen household celebrated Vivian’s sixth birthday.

“Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much! P.S. if anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out,” Brady captioned a photo of himself holding his daughter.

Bundchen posted a similar tribute to her youngest child.

“Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens me every day! There are no words to express how much I love you,” she captioned a pic of her and Vivian.

If the Patriots are able to beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, there is no doubt that Brady’s family will join him on the field after the game. If this happens, you can expect to see a few sweet moments between father and daughter.

