Vivian Brady, Tom’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Vivian Brady is the 5-year-old daughter of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

In 2017, she was on-hand to celebrate her dad’s Super Bowl victory, making her way out onto the field in Houston with her mom and her two older brothers.

The youngest Brady was recently the topic of controversy when she was called an “annoying little pissant” by a Boston-area radio host.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She Was Called an ‘Annoying Little Pissant’ by Alex Reimer & Her Dad Spoke Out About it

Vivian stars in her dad’s docuseries, Tom Vs. Time. After the first episode of the show aired on Facebook Watch, a Boston-area radio host called the child an “annoying little pissant,” which caused serious controversy in New England and beyond.

The radio personality, Alex Reimer, has been suspended from WEEI indefinitely.

“It was fine. It was okay. I thought the first scene was so staged, where Brady’s like, in the kitchen. His kid’s being an annoying little pissant,” Reimer said. You can listen to his comment here.

Brady got the chance to respond to Reimer’s comment while chatting with “Kirk & Callahan” on Monday, January 29. The Patriots QB has made weekly appearances on the show for quite some time, but he told “Kirk & Callahan” that he might not do the show in the future (Reimer has been a regular guest on “Kirk & Callahan”).

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect … I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that,” Brady said. “Obviously I’ll evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys another day,” he added.

WEEI confirmed that Reimer was “suspended indefinitely” as of Friday, January 26.

2. She Has 2 Older Brothers

Vivian Lake Brady was born on December 5, 2012. The name “Vivian” comes from the Latin word for “life.”

“We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel. Vivian Lake was born at home on December 5. She is healthy and full of life. Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings,” the couple announced in a joint statement on Bundchen’s Facebook page.

Vivian is the youngest of three.

Brady has a son, Jack, from his previously relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The actress was two months pregnant when Brady started dating his now-wife. She gave birth on August 22, 2007.

“When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family,” Moynahan told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2008.

Brady’s wife, Gisele, has welcomed Jack into her family with open arms and has loved him like he is her own from day one.

“I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day,” Bundchen told the New York Post in 2009.

“My son has two loving parents in an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love,” Moynahan told E! News in 2011.

Brady and Bundchen welcomed their first child together, Benjamin, on December 8, 2009. “Benny,” as his parents call him, was born at the couple’s former condo in Boston — Bundchen had a water birth and refused drugs during labor.

As for the child’s name, deciding on Benjamin wasn’t exactly easy.

“I adore David [pronounced Davi], but he didn’t like David,” Bündchen says. “I liked Joaquim, but he thought it wouldn’t be good … We called him Benjamin. For me, there is no name. He is my benzinho [translation: my beloved],” Bundchen told People Magazine in 2010.

3. She Is Spoiled by Her Dad

As the only daughter in the Bundchen-Brady household, it’s easy to understand how Vivian managed to get her dad wrapped around her little finger.

“I let my daughter do basically anything she wants, which is a little bit of a problem in the house. The boys I’m definitely tougher on, but it’s so hard with a little 3-year-old girl who just look at you and smiles and she knows exactly what to say to get her dad to do exactly what she wants,” Brady told E! News back in 2016.

After last year’s Super Bowl win, Brady and his family headed on a ski trip to enjoy some time on the slopes. Brady posted an Instagram video of his little girl tearing it up. Not only was he proud of her, but he also had some fun with the video, making a South Park joke.

“That’s my girl! Pizzaing when she’s supposed to pizza, French frying when she’s supposed to French fry… NOT having a bad time!!” Brady captioned the video.

4. She Was at Super Bowl LI & Hugged Her Dad on the Field After the Patriots Won

Vivian hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to cheering on her dad. The youngster attended Super Bowl LI in Houston with her mom, her brothers, and her grandparents, Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. After the Patriots won, Vivian was down on the field with her No. 1 guy, wearing a big smile on her face.

Brady seemed overjoyed to share those moments with his family. He held his daughter while kissing his wife and hugging his mom (who had just finished chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer).

Brady and his daughter shared several sweet moments that evening, as Vivian clutched her dad and rested her head on his shoulder.

“They’re all happy so it’s nice to have everybody here and it’s going to be a great celebration tonight,” Brady said onstage that night, acknowledging the presence of his family.

Vivian and her brothers are expected to attend Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4. If Brady and his team can pull off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s an excellent chance that he and his daughter will share more sweet moments for all to see.

5. She Has Made Several Appearances on Her Parents’ Instagram Pages & Was 1 of Her Dad’s First Pics on the App

"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

If you follow Tom Brady and/or Gisele Bundchen on Instagram, you’ve probably seen quite a few pictures of their children. While the two don’t overdo it by any means, they do seem to enjoy sharing some special moments of their family with the world.

Vivian has made plenty of appearances on Instagram, and was actually in one of the very first pictures (above) that her dad shared. Brady was a little late to the Instagram party, posting his very first photo on January 7, 2007, but he has yet to disappoint. And, the fifth photo he posted — just one week later — showed him embracing his little girl in the family’s kitchen.

The photo received over 380,000 “likes.”

Since then, Vivian has graced her dad’s page several times. Most recently, Brady posted a picture of his daughter on her birthday, which you can see below.