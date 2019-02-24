WGC-Mexico Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship comes with a loaded field that’s laced with big names and top players. This stems from the fact that the event features the best currently-ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking, and then a mixture of others who are among the best on the PGA Tour. This year’s event features a purse of $10.25 million for the 72-player field and first-place will take home $1.745 million with the runner-up receiving $1.095 million.
Before we get into the actual payouts, let’s break down the field a bit by looking at some of the top names, as well as how the field is made up. For starters, the top-50 players from the Official World Golf Ranking start the field, but the likes of Jason Day, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Andrew Putnam all sat the event out.
Completing the field from there includes the top 30 players from the final 2018 FedExCup Points List, the top 20 players from the 2018 European Tour Race and then tour rankings from Japan and Australia, among others. This is a no-cut event so all 72 players will play four rounds and the prize money is divided among each player in the field.
WGC-Mexico Championship Field
As seen above, there are a number of big names in the field this year, as very few players chose to sit the event out. This includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and multiple others.
After three rounds of action, Johnson held a strong lead at 16-under par following rounds of 64, 67 and 66. McIlroy was in second at 12-under par after shooting a 63 in round one of the action. Although Tiger Woods had a mediocre start to the event by posting a 71 in the opening round, he proceeded to shoot a 66 the second day and began the final day strong, pushing into the top-five.
Two well-known names who found themselves on the opposite side of things were Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau. The two top golfers had a rough go of it in this event, as Spieth posted a 75 on both Thursday and Saturday to enter the final day at six-over par. DeChambeau’s 75, 73 and 73 left him at eight-over and near the bottom of the leaderboard entering the final day.
WGC-Mexico Championship 2019 Purse
*Note: All 72 players are paid out for this event
|PLACE
|PRIZE MONEY
|1st
|$1,745,000
|2nd
|$1,095,000
|3rd
|$602,000
|4th
|$444,000
|5th
|$370,000
|6th
|$300,000
|7th
|$258,000
|8th
|$227,000
|9th
|$201,000
|10th
|$178,000
|11th
|$167,000
|12th
|$156,000
|13th
|$145,000
|14th
|$135,000
|15th
|$127,000
|16th
|$122,000
|17th
|$117,000
|18th
|$114,000
|19th
|$111,000
|20th
|$108,000
|21st
|$105,000
|22nd
|$102,000
|23rd
|$99,500
|24th
|$97,000
|25th
|$94,500
|26th
|$92,000
|27th
|$90,000
|28th
|$88,000
|29th
|$86,000
|30th
|$84,000
|31st
|$82,000
|32nd
|$80,000
|33rd
|$79,000
|34th
|$78,000
|35th
|$77,000
|36th
|$76,000
|37th
|$75,000
|38th
|$74,000
|39th
|$73,000
|40th
|$72,000
|41st
|$71,000
|42nd
|$70,000
|43rd
|$69,000
|44th
|$68,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$66,000
|47th
|$65,000
|48th
|$64,000
|49th
|$63,000
|50th
|$62,000
|51st
|$61,000
|52nd
|$60,000
|53rd
|$59,000
|54th
|$58,000
|55th
|$57,000
|56th
|$56,000
|57th
|$55,000
|58th
|$54,000
|59th
|$53,000
|60th
|$52,000
|61st
|$51,500
|62nd
|$51,000
|63rd
|$50,500
|64th
|$50,000
|65th
|$49,750
|66th
|$49,500
|67th
|$49,250
|68th
|$49,000
|69th
|$48,750
|70th
|$48,500
|71st
|$48,250
|72nd
|$48,000
