WGC-Mexico Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship comes with a loaded field that’s laced with big names and top players. This stems from the fact that the event features the best currently-ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking, and then a mixture of others who are among the best on the PGA Tour. This year’s event features a purse of $10.25 million for the 72-player field and first-place will take home $1.745 million with the runner-up receiving $1.095 million.

Before we get into the actual payouts, let’s break down the field a bit by looking at some of the top names, as well as how the field is made up. For starters, the top-50 players from the Official World Golf Ranking start the field, but the likes of Jason Day, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Andrew Putnam all sat the event out.

Completing the field from there includes the top 30 players from the final 2018 FedExCup Points List, the top 20 players from the 2018 European Tour Race and then tour rankings from Japan and Australia, among others. This is a no-cut event so all 72 players will play four rounds and the prize money is divided among each player in the field.

WGC-Mexico Championship Field

As seen above, there are a number of big names in the field this year, as very few players chose to sit the event out. This includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and multiple others.

After three rounds of action, Johnson held a strong lead at 16-under par following rounds of 64, 67 and 66. McIlroy was in second at 12-under par after shooting a 63 in round one of the action. Although Tiger Woods had a mediocre start to the event by posting a 71 in the opening round, he proceeded to shoot a 66 the second day and began the final day strong, pushing into the top-five.

Two well-known names who found themselves on the opposite side of things were Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau. The two top golfers had a rough go of it in this event, as Spieth posted a 75 on both Thursday and Saturday to enter the final day at six-over par. DeChambeau’s 75, 73 and 73 left him at eight-over and near the bottom of the leaderboard entering the final day.

WGC-Mexico Championship 2019 Purse

*Note: All 72 players are paid out for this event

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,745,000 2nd $1,095,000 3rd $602,000 4th $444,000 5th $370,000 6th $300,000 7th $258,000 8th $227,000 9th $201,000 10th $178,000 11th $167,000 12th $156,000 13th $145,000 14th $135,000 15th $127,000 16th $122,000 17th $117,000 18th $114,000 19th $111,000 20th $108,000 21st $105,000 22nd $102,000 23rd $99,500 24th $97,000 25th $94,500 26th $92,000 27th $90,000 28th $88,000 29th $86,000 30th $84,000 31st $82,000 32nd $80,000 33rd $79,000 34th $78,000 35th $77,000 36th $76,000 37th $75,000 38th $74,000 39th $73,000 40th $72,000 41st $71,000 42nd $70,000 43rd $69,000 44th $68,000 45th $67,000 46th $66,000 47th $65,000 48th $64,000 49th $63,000 50th $62,000 51st $61,000 52nd $60,000 53rd $59,000 54th $58,000 55th $57,000 56th $56,000 57th $55,000 58th $54,000 59th $53,000 60th $52,000 61st $51,500 62nd $51,000 63rd $50,500 64th $50,000 65th $49,750 66th $49,500 67th $49,250 68th $49,000 69th $48,750 70th $48,500 71st $48,250 72nd $48,000

