Antonio Brown Trade to Raiders Draws Love From Warriors’ Kevin Durant

Oakland Raiders fans are understandably excited after the team’s trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Beyond that, Brown himself is amped up, Raiders players have sounded off in a positive way on the deal, and now it seems other Bay Area athletes are doing the same.

While it’s unknown how much longer the Raiders will be in Oakland beyond this year (they’re expected to move in 2020), Brown will likely have one year in the Bay Area. And current Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant sent some love Brown’s way and welcomed the All-Pro wideout to town on Instagram, via CBC Athletes.

As you can see, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was excited about it as well, and these two were among the many athletes who voiced their thoughts on the trade. For Durant, it’s interesting considering many believe that he’ll leave the Warriors in free agency and could be on his way out of the Bay Area.

Terms of Raiders’ Antonio Brown Trade

After Pro Football Talk was the first to report the deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed the terms of the trade. Per the analyst, the Raiders sent third and fifth-round picks to the Steelers in exchange for Brown.

The Antonio Brown saga is finally nearing a close. Sources say the #Steelers are dealing AB to the #Raiders in exchange for a third round pick and a fifth round pick in this 2019 draft. Brown will also get a reworked contract that makes him the NFL’s highest paid WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

It’s eye-opening considering the caliber of player Brown is and type of upside he possesses, so many believed this was a very small amount to send for the wideout. As you can see above, Rapoport pointed out that the star receiver will also get a reworked contract. But he’s heading out of Pittsburgh while his former team takes a dead-money hit of more than $21 million, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Antonio Brown is gone from Pittsburgh, but not forgotten. Brown will leave the Steelers with a dead-money salary-cap charge of over $21 million this season, thought to be the biggest one-year salary-cap charge in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

Antonio Brown’s New Contract With Raiders

It was expected that a new deal and increase in pay would be coming for Brown, and that proved true. As Pro Football Talk and ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported, he received a big pay bump, more guaranteed money and additional incentives. The incentives alone can lead to Brown’s total income increasing $4 million after his original pay bump is up more than $12 million over three years.

Per source, Antonio Brown's three-year haul will increase from $38.925 million to $50.125 million, per source. No new years will be added. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2019

Raiders are adding money to Antonio Brown’s deal: He now will have three years worth $50.125 million – with incentives to go to $54.125 million, per source. Where there was no guaranteed money there’s now $30.125 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

While the team is forking over a huge sum of money to their star wideout, it’s certainly a need after they dealt Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last season. The Raiders did pick up a first-round pick in that trade, so they have to be happy with how things played out on their end.

Brown got essentially everything he wanted, especially since it seems that one of his potential preferred destinations was Oakland. Jon Gruden’s offense has now added a new elite offensive weapon for Derek Carr, and it should pay off in 2019.

