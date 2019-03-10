Report: Raiders Trade for Antonio Brown, Give WR Big Pay Increase

While it seemed the Buffalo Bills had struck a deal for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, things went off the rails quickly. That fell through and just days later, the Oakland Raiders ramped up their efforts for the All-Pro wide receiver. After what was a confusing back-and-forth, it seems the deal is nearly done to send Brown out of Pittsburgh.

Pro Football Talk was the first to report the deal and also cited the new contract Brown will reportedly get from the team. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the deal while revealing the terms of the trade. As Rapoport detailed, the Raiders will send third and fifth-round picks to the Steelers in exchange for Brown.

The Antonio Brown saga is finally nearing a close. Sources say the #Steelers are dealing AB to the #Raiders in exchange for a third round pick and a fifth round pick in this 2019 draft. Brown will also get a reworked contract that makes him the NFL’s highest paid WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

Just prior to the deal, Brown sent a tweet out with a photo of him wearing a Raiders uniform, which ramped up the speculation quickly.

Terms of Antonio Brown’s Contract With Raiders

Pro Football Talk detailed the original terms of Brown’s new deal with the Raiders, which will bump his pay over the next three years by more than $12 million. In turn, he’ll make north of $4 million more per season.

Per source, Antonio Brown's three-year haul will increase from $38.925 million to $50.125 million, per source. No new years will be added. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2019

Beyond that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the guaranteed money also increased drastically. Incentives can lead to Brown’s total income jumping by $4 million, from $50.125 million up to $54.125 million.

Raiders are adding money to Antonio Brown’s deal: He now will have three years worth $50.125 million – with incentives to go to $54.125 million, per source. Where there was no guaranteed money there’s now $30.125 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

Overall, the trade makes a lot of sense, as Brown heads to a team in need of a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. There was little question that the 30-year-old would be moved, and now he’s found a new home where he’ll again be the centerpiece of the offense.

Situation With Near-Trade to Buffalo Bills

The report of the trade that apparently nearly happened came from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who cited that the two sides were “closing in on a deal.” He also pointed out that the Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans were at the “forefront” of trade talks at that time.

Just hours later, Rapoport addressed the trade talks on Good Morning Football, stating that Brown would not commit to showing up in Buffalo. In turn, the Bills reportedly chose to back out of any potential deal and trade talks.

As far as what the Bills were willing to offer or how close a potential trade really was, that remains an unknown. Regardless, it’s in the past now as Brown is set to have a new home.

Antonio Brown Brings Big Upside to Offense

Heading into 2019, Brown has now tallied six consecutive seasons with 1,284 yards or more. He’s caught 100-plus passes in each year while totaling 67 touchdowns as well and proving to be one of the NFL’s most elite receivers. Over the span of his career, Brown has racked up 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns since being a sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr officially has an elite weapon to throw to, and Jon Gruden’s offense just got quite a bit more interesting heading into the 2019 season.

