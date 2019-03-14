10 Best Lacrosse Rebounders: Compare, Buy & Save

Lacrosse seasons across the country are getting underway, but getting in solo practice can be done all year round. And a great way to get work in is with a returning net. So what are the best lacrosse rebounders available right now?
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular models. These are easy to use. Simply set the frame at your desired angle, shoot the ball into the net target, and retrieve it as it bounces back at you. Work on rebounds from pop ups, line drives, and grounders — all returns you’ll see in game action.
1. Rukket Lacrosse Rebounder Pitchback Training ScreenPros:
Cons:
- It is shaped to give you 4 different attack angles so you can work on all shots
- At 4 feet by 7 feet, there is over 20 square feet of space to use
- Built durably with powder coated frame, carriage bolt fasterners, and mesh-protected bungees
- Some thought the rebound return wasn't very lively
- Some users said too much exposure to the sun caused it to fade
- Some assembly is required so it could be difficult for some
Rukket specializes in training equipment, especially nets, and their lacrosse rebounder is one of their most popular items in the sport.
Measuring 4 feet by 7 feet there is over 20 square feet of practice space and the design gives you 4 different angles to practice shots and/or passes on. And in that space, Rukket says there is no "dead" areas, meaning any shot you throw at it, you can expect a solid, lively return.
Suitable for players of all skill levels, the Rukket Sports Rebounder is built to last. It has 1 1/4 inch powder-coated metal frame with carriage bolt fasteners and bungees covered in mesh protection.
Rukket also promises a 100 percent lifetime warranty on parts replacement.
Find more Rukket Lacrosse Rebounder Pitchback Training Screen information and reviews here.
2. EZ Goal Professional Folding Lacrosse Throwback RebounderPros:
Cons:
- The frame adjusts so you can work on multiple return angles
- Heavy duty steel frame and UV protected mat can withstand the outdoors
- The net folds easily so you can store it flat
- Some users said it was somewhat difficult to assemble
- Some users said the mat was already damaged when delivered
- Some thought the bounce back wasn't great (for younger players)
If you're looking for durability and easy storage, then this net from EZ Goal is one of the best lacrosse rebounders you'll find.
The frame is made of 1 1/2 inch powder coated heavy duty steel with steel springs and a netting designed to return the ball crisply. The mat itself is UV protected meaning this product is built to last, especially when left outside in the elements. Another cool feature is that the structure can be folded (and unfolded) easily so you can store flat without taking up much space.
The mat area is 6 feet high and 4 feet wide (the total height is 8 feet tall) and it can be adjusted so you can work on all aspects of the game, including high pops, line drives, and grounders.
There is some assembly required, but the tool needed to do so is included.
Browse more EZ Goal Nets and Products at Amazon.
Find more EZ Goal Professional Folding Lacrosse Rebounder information and reviews here.
STX Bounce Back Training Aid
Cons:
- Smaller surface area (4 feet by 3 feet) perfect for areas with less space
- Easily adjustable to practice with multiple rebound angles
- Durable steel frame ensures the net will stay sturdy in the yard
- On the pricey side
- On the heavy side at about 65 pounds
- The surface area isn't very large (4 feet by 3 feet)
If you're a lacrosse player (or hockey and field hockey), you've certainly heard of STX, one of the leading producers of equipment and gear for these sports.
The surface area of the mat is a bit smaller -- 4 feet by 3 feet -- and that not only helps with your accuracy but also is more conducive to areas with less space. The net is also adjustable so you can practice fielding returns at a number of different angles.
The strong steel frame ensures durability and stability so it's suitable for players of all skill levels.
Find more STX Bounce Back Training Aid information and reviews here.
-
Franklin Sports Lacrosse Rebounder
Cons:
- You can adjust the angle to get returns at 3 different lofts -- pop ups, line drives and grounders
- Compact enough to practice in smaller areas
- The heavy duty steel frame provides durability and stability
- Some users had a little difficulty with assembly
- Some users felt folding and unfolding could be difficult for younger players
- The surface area of the mat is a bit small (4 feet by 3 feet)
Much like the STX model above, the Franklin Sports Lacrosse Rebounder features a smaller mat (4 feet by 3 feet) and sturdier base (it weighs about 60 pounds).
Smaller mats will help with accuracy and they can be used in smaller areas. The net is also adjustable so you can practice at 3 angles for high pops, line drives, and grounders -- everything you need to master your on-field skills. The mat features a spring-loaded back, so be ready for all sorts of returns, just as you'd find in game action.
The all-weather frame is made of heavy duty steel for extra durability and stability, even in the harshest conditions.
Find more Franklin Sports Lacrosse Rebounder information and reviews here.
PowerNet Rebounder Training Net
Cons:
- There is plenty of room on the mat -- 5 feet by 5 feet for 25 total square feet
- Sets up and collapses in minutes and is very easy to transport
- One side helps you practice higher returns while the other side is angled for grounders
- It's very light -- about 10 pounds -- so the base might not be very sturdy
- Might be difficult to get high pop up returns
- There is some assembly required, but it could be difficult for some
If you're looking for an multi-sport net while saving a few bucks then this PowerNet stand is probably on the best lacrosse rebounders you'll find.
This rebounder is lightweight, coming in at a little over 10 pounds, so it might not be as sturdy as the others, but it'll serve its purpose. The design is also unique. One side is for line drives and pop ups, while the other side of the net is angled to practice ground ball returns. The area itself is 5 feet by 5 feet for a total of 25 square feet.
The net is also portable and easily transportable as it can be assembled and taken down in minutes. Suitable for soccer, baseball, and softball, PowerNet provides a 1-year warranty on the frame, which consists of metal and composite materials.
Find more PowerNet Rebounder Training Net information and reviews here.
-
Casey Powell Lacrosse Wall Rebounder
Cons:
- Heavy duty steel frame ensures stability and durability
- Stylish rebound surface is durable and returns lively rebounds
- 3 angle settings so you can practice rebounds in a number of different ways
- On the pricey side
- On the heavy side (60 pounds) so it might be hard to carry alone
- Some might find the assembly difficult
Casey Powell is a legendary lacrosse player from the U.S. who is a 2017 inductee into the National Hall of Fame. You can bet he's not going to put his name on a product he doesn't believe in. And the Gladiator Lacrosse Rebounder comes highly recommended from users, too.
Featuring a strong steel frame which weighs over 50 pounds, you can be sure the durability and stability will be there regardless of how hard you shoot at it. The frame also adjusts 3 levels, so you can practice your returns on balls coming at you from all different angles. The net itself measures 4 feet by 3 feet and has a dampened rebound nylon surface which makes it playable for smaller areas.
Suitable for players of all ages and skill levels, each purchase includes an instructional guide designed by Powell himself. As for storage, simply fold it down and slide it under your bed.
Find more Casey Powell Lacrosse Wall Rebounder information and reviews here.
-
Champion Sports Deluxe Lacrosse Target
Cons:
- The strong, heavy duty steel frame ensures durability and stability
- The frame is adjustable so you can field rebounds at all angles
- The mat features a yellow outline so the target is always highly visible
- On the pricey side
- On the heavy side -- about 60 pounds
- Some users felt the bounce back wasn't firm unless you put some real force behind your shot
The Champions Sports Deluxe Sports Target has all you need to hone your rebounding, passing, and shooting skills on the lacrosse field.
The sturdy steel frame is adjustable so you can practice returns from all angles. And you're not going to have to worry about the rebounder falling over or getting blown away in the wind. It's about 60 pounds so it'll provide ample stability, regardless of how hard you shoot at it.
The net itself, which has a yellow outer ring for target visibility, measures 3 feet by 4 feet and features a dampened nylon rebound surface for extra shock absorption. The rebounder stands 8 feet high total.
If you're looking for a highly durable, strong net, the Champions Sports Deluxe Target is one of the best lacrosse rebounders you can get.
Find more Champion Sports Deluxe Lacrosse Target information and reviews here.
-
8. Net World Sports Lacrosse Rebounding NetPros:
Cons:
- Extra stability thanks to a steel frame with rubber feet to keep it grounded
- The adjustable mesh rebound surface returns balls firmly
- The foldaway frame allows for collapsing and storage
- With shipping included, on the pricey side
- Some assembly required; could be difficult for some
- Might need 2 people to carry it as it weighs 60 pounds
Net World Sports' Lacrosse Rebounder is durably built, boasting a strong steel frame weighing roughly 60 pounds with rubberized stabilizing feet on the bottom to ensure sturdiness.
Standing 8 feet high in total, the mesh rebounding surface area is 4 feet by 3 feet and features a bright red ring on the perimeter so you can get a clear look at the target. You can also adjust the frame so you can field returns from 3 angles -- high pops, line drives, and grounders.
This net is also easy to break down and store. Simply collapse the frame to flatten it, which makes it perfect to store under a bed or in a closet.
Find more Net World Sports Lacrosse Rebounding Net information and reviews here.
-
Crown Sporting Goods Lacrosse Rebounder
Cons:
- Fully adjustable so you can field returns at all angles
- Constructed of weather-resistant steel for durability
- The frame collapses easily for compact storage
- Some thought the assembly directions weren't clear
- This frame isn't heavy as the others so it might not be as sturdy at the base
- Some users said they didn't receive the proper hardware for assembly
A good price, simple design, and functionality are a few characteristics you should look for when researching the best lacrosse rebounders. That's what you'll get with the Crown Sporting Goods Lacrosse Rebounder.
The target area measures a generous 4 feet by 3.5 feet as the structure stands a height of 8 feet. Great for solo or team training, the frame is fully adjustable, allowing you to field rebounds from a number of angles like high, line drives, and grounders. The frame itself is made of water-resistant steel, which adds to the durability. Though to prolong its lifespan, it's recommended you store it inside.
Weighing a total of about 20 pounds, assembly is quick and simple and the frame can collapse flat for easy, convenient storing.
Find more Crown Sporting Goods Lacrosse Rebounder information and reviews here.
-
Crown Sporting Goods Multi-Sport Rebounder
Cons:
- Two-sided design allows multiple players to use the net at once
- Large target area measures 65 inches by 49 inches and you can receive returns at any angle
- A movable target, which can vary in size, helps with accuracy
- Lightweight so it might not be as sturdy as heavier ones
- Some might have trouble attaching the net to the bungee fasteners
- Rather large so storing it could be an issue
The second entry rom Crown Sporting Goods on the list offers a unique design. It's two-sided so multiple players can use the net at the same time (be careful, though).
The nylon net area measures a generous 65 inches by 49 inches and the "Y" shape design means you can get returns at multiple angles. A removable target is also included. Simply attach the ribbon to the net (any size you want) and shoot at it to improve your accuracy.
The frame itself is made of durable, water-resistant steel yet the rebounder weighs under 15 pounds.
Find more Crown Sporting Goods Multi-Sport Rebounder information and reviews here.
