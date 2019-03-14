10 Best Lacrosse Rebounders: Compare, Buy & Save

If you're looking for durability and easy storage, then this net from EZ Goal is one of the best lacrosse rebounders you'll find.

The frame is made of 1 1/2 inch powder coated heavy duty steel with steel springs and a netting designed to return the ball crisply. The mat itself is UV protected meaning this product is built to last, especially when left outside in the elements. Another cool feature is that the structure can be folded (and unfolded) easily so you can store flat without taking up much space.

The mat area is 6 feet high and 4 feet wide (the total height is 8 feet tall) and it can be adjusted so you can work on all aspects of the game, including high pops, line drives, and grounders.

There is some assembly required, but the tool needed to do so is included.

