7 Best Sports Mouthguards: Which is Right for You?

When researching the best sports mouthguards, the No. 1 priority should be protection. It’s of vital importance to keep your mouth safe, especially in contact sports. Nobody wants chipped teeth, busted lips, bleeding gums, or worse.
But with so many options, what direction should you go in? Don’t worry, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the highest rated and effective sports mouthguards to help make your decision easier. All of the options are affordable and offer protection in a variety of sports, including but not limited to football, baseball, softball, basketball, martial arts, MMA, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, and more. So take a look through and see which is the right one for you.
And for you gridiron guys out there, see our list for some of the best football mouthguards available today.
1. Shock Doctor Gel Max Convertible MouthguardPrice: $10.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable triple layer design has easy breathing channels
- Gel-Fit liner provides extra comfort
- A tether is included, so it can be used strapped or strapless
- It isn't braces-friendly
- Some users felt the mouthguard ran small in size
- Some users felt they had a difficult time talking with the mouthguard in
The Gel Max Convertible Mouth Guard by Shock Doctor is designed to give you maximum comfort and protection.
The triple-layer construction features a Gel-Fit Liner for comfortable, custom fit, a heavy duty rubber Exoskeletal Shock Frame that provides protection upon impact, and integrated breathing channels. It also comes with a tether, so you can attach it to a facemask or use it strapless. It can be used in any sport where contact is present.
Available in 10 different colors, the mouthpiece comes in both adult and youth sizes and includes a $10,000 dental warranty.
This model also comes in flavored guards! Check out the Shock Doctor Flavored Mouthguard, where you can get Bubble Gum, Fruit Punch, Cherry, Orange, and more.
Find more Shock Doctor Gel Max Convertible Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
2. SISU Aero Sports MouthguardPros:
Cons:
- Diffusix Technology spreads the impact force over larger areas minimizing damage
- The thin design makes breathing and communicating easy
- Features a wider bite pad and rounded edges for more comfort
- Probably won't fit younger children (recommended for 11 and up)
- On the pricey side
- Some users said they had a difficult getting to mold properly to their mouth
An ultra-thin design that doesn't sacrifice protection is what the SISO Aero Mouthpiece is, making one of the more popular and best sports mouthguards available today.
Just 1.6mm thick (or thin?), it makes breathing and communicating very easy -- you won't need to take it out to drink water, either. Thin, yes. But it's made of a highly absorbant material and features Diffusix Technology which combine to distribute the impact force throughout the guard, limiting injuries.
The Aero model is probably best for sports like basketball, soccer, and lacrosse. If you want a heavier piece for football, hockey, and rugby, take a look at the SISO Max Sports Mouthguard, which is 2.4mm thick and is more suitable for heavy contact sports.
Both models can be worn if you have braces, but it must be fitted by your orthodontist to ensure it's properly molded. Check out our post on the best mouthguards for braces wearers if you want more options.
This particular model is recommended for ages 11 and up, but you can get the SISU Junior Sports Mouthguard for the younger ones.
Find more SISU Aero Sports Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
3. OPRO Power-Fit MouthguardPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-piece Power-Cage system helps mold the gum shield to the contours of your teeth and gums
- Dual layer outer shell spreads the force of impact over a larger area for added protection
- OPRO is very reputable having partnerships with UFC, USA Rugby and more
- On the pricey side
- Probably not suited for younger athletes; recommended for ages 10 and up
- Won't fit over braces
OPRO has partnerships with many top sports organizations, including UFC, USA Rugby, USA Wrestling, American Youth Football, and more. They obviously know what they're doing when it comes to mouthguards. And their Power-Fit model boasts some innovative features and is very popular.
A major highlight is the unique Power-Cage, which is a 2-piece system which helps mold the gum shield to the contours of your teeth and gums. The patented 13 fitting fins grip your teeth making it easy to talk and breathe with ease. And the dual layer outer shell spreads the shock of impact to a bigger area for extra protection.
BPA and latex free, the OPRO Power-Cage comes in wide array of cool color schemes and designs and includes an anti-microbial case, which helps fight bacteria growth. There is also a $50,000 dental warranty.
Check out the OPRO Gold Braces Mouthguard if you do wear them.
Find more OPRO Power-Fit Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
4. Shock Doctor Braces MouthguardPros:
Cons:
- No molding is required so the mouthguard will adapt to changes in tooth structure
- Available in strapped or strapless style so it's suitable for all sports
- Each mouthguard is made of medical grade silicone and is latex, BPA, and Phthalate free
- This mouthguard covers the top teeth only
- Some users said the mouthguard didn't fit comfortably
- On the pricey side
Shock Doctor makes some of the best sports mouthguards in the business and this model is their most popular piece for those who wear upper braces.
Made of 100 percent medical-grade silicone, you're good to go once you take it out of the box as you don't need to boil and mold it. And as your braces are adjusted and teeth begin to change position, the mouthguard will adapt to that.
If you're a wrestler, this product meets national and state high school rules requiring full coverage of upper brace brackets during competition. But it can be used in all sports where you need mouth protection.
Latex, BPA, and Phthalate free, the mouthguard comes with a $10,000 dental warranty. It's available in a handful of colors -- either strapped or strapless -- and in adult and youth sizes. This doesn't come with a case, but you can get the Shock Doctor Mouthguard Case, which helps prevent against bacteria growth.
If you need more protection, Shock Doctor Double Braces Mouthguard, which offers both upper and lower protection.
Find more Shock Doctor Braces Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
5. Oral Mart Sports MouthguardPrice: $10.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of medical-grade silicone and is BPA, latex, and Phthalate free
- Dual layer design features inner gel layer and outer impact layer
- There is a air channel designed to promote easy breathing and communication
- This particular model is for teens/adults only
- Some might have trouble with the boil and bite mold method
- Some users thought the mouthpiece was too small
If you're looking for an effective -- and affordable -- mouthguard that has some stylish designs, then Oral Mart's could be the one for you.
The dual layer construction is designed to provide maximum comfort and protection in contact sports like boxing, rugby, martial arts, football, basketball, soccer, and more. The inner layer is made of a soft gel, which when boiled and bitten into gives a perfect, custom fit mold of your upper mouth. The outer layer is the impact one which absorbs shock for extra protection. The mouthguard is made of medical-grade silicone and is BPA, latex, and Phthalate free.
There are some cool color schemes, including the American Flag and Fangs, as well as traditional colors.
Here are the measurements for the adult size: 2.263 inches (width) by 2.153 inches (length) by 0.807 inches (height). It includes a vented case for storing and a 100 percent money back guarantee.
If you need a smaller size, you can get the Oral Mart Youth Sports Mouthguard.
Find more Oral Mart Sports Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
6. Venum Challenger MouthguardPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Nexfit gel frame provides an excellent fit and comfort
- The high density rubber frame helps disperse shock over a greater area on impact
- It is designed for maximum breathability
- The "boil and mold" process can be difficult sometimes
- Some users felt the size ran small
- Some users experienced durabililty issues
Venum is known to supply some of the best sports mouthguards for MMA, boxing, and karate, but their Challenger model will work in just about any activity where you need protection for your teeth.
The advanced NexFit gel frame is designed to give a better fit and maximize comfort, while the new air channel allows for easy breathing. The rubber lower frame helps disperse shock over a greater area and to your strongest teeth on impact.
You will need to use the "boil and mold" method to get a secure, custom fit. As a bonus, each purchase includes a storage case that helps cut down on bacteria growth and makes it easy to fit in your gym bag.
Find more Venum Challenger Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
7. Under Armour UA ArmourFit Multi-Sport MouthguardPrice: $18.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ArmourFit technology provides a dentist-like fit and is chew-resistance
- It is designed to allow you to breathe and talk easily without removing it
- If properly boiled, it will form a perfect fit without a tight feel
- It isn't braces-friendly
- Some might have trouble with the boil and mold method
- Some users felt it shouldn't be used in heavy contact sports
The ArmourFit Mouthguard from Under Armour is designed for all contact sports and features UA's patented, innovative technology.
UA’s ArmourFit technology is chew-resistant and will give you a perfect, secure fit -- it requires the boil and mold method -- and will also allow you to talk and breathe without removing it. The mouthpiece is latex and BPA free.
Available in two colors -- Clear and Green- it meets the standards of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and comes with a $32,000 dental warranty.
If you prefer a strap, check out the Under Armour ArmourFit Mouthguard with Strap.
Find more Under Armour ArmourFit Multi-Sport Mouthguard information and reviews here.
