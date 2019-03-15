7 Best Sports Mouthguards: Which is Right for You?

When researching the best sports mouthguards, the No. 1 priority should be protection. It’s of vital importance to keep your mouth safe, especially in contact sports. Nobody wants chipped teeth, busted lips, bleeding gums, or worse.

But with so many options, what direction should you go in? Don’t worry, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the highest rated and effective sports mouthguards to help make your decision easier. All of the options are affordable and offer protection in a variety of sports, including but not limited to football, baseball, softball, basketball, martial arts, MMA, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, and more. So take a look through and see which is the right one for you.

And for you gridiron guys out there, see our list for some of the best football mouthguards available today.