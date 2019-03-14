5 Best Mouthguards for Braces Wearers: Buy & Save

Protecting your mouth is essential when playing sports. And these days mouthguards are very popular among athletes of all ages in all sports. But if you wear braces, it can be harder to find a piece that’ll fit. That’s OK, because we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best mouthguards for braces wearers to help make your decision easier.
Check out the pros and cons and see which one is right for you. Whether you need coverage for your upper teeth or both top and bottom, you’ll surely find a mouthguard to your liking.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.06 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Shock Doctor Braces MouthguardPrice: $17.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No molding is required so the mouthguard will adapt to changes in tooth structure
- Available in strapped or strapless style so it's suitable for all sports
- Each mouthguard is made of medical grade silicone and is latex, BPA, and Phthalate free
- This mouthguard covers the top teeth only
- Some users said the mouthguard didn't fit comfortably
- Sometimes mouthguards that don't need molding can be difficult to get used to
Shock Doctor is a major player in the injury prevention/recovery sports equipment business and this mouthguard is their most popular piece for upper braces wearers.
Made of 100 percent medical-grade silicone, the boil and mold method is not required. You're good to go once you take it out of the box. And don't worry, as your braces are adjusted and teeth begin to change position, the mouthguard will adapt to that.
If you're a wrestler, this product meets national and state high school rules requiring full coverage of upper brace brackets during competition. It's also quite a popular mouthguard for football as well as all other contact sports.
Latex, BPA, and Phthalate free, the mouthguard comes with a $10,000 dental warranty. It's available in a handful of colors -- either strapped or strapless -- and in adult and youth sizes. This doesn't come with a case, but you can get the Shock Doctor Mouthguard Case, which helps prevent against bacteria growth.
Browse more Shock Doctor Mouthguards and other products at Amazon.
Find more Shock Doctor Braces Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
2. Shock Doctor Double Braces MouthguardPrice: $24.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No boiling required and it will adapt to your mouth as teeth re-position
- Ortho-Channel designs promotes comfort and easy breathing
- Covers both upper and lower brace brackets with maximum comfort and protection
- On the pricey side
- Some might find it to be too bulky
- The bulk might interfere with communicating on the field/ice/court
Need protection for both your upper and lower teeth? Then take a look at this model from Shock Doctor, which is one of the most popular and best mouthguards for braces wearers on the market.
Wearing a mouthguard in sports is vital in protecting all parts of your mouth -- teeth, lips, cheeks, and jaws -- and the Double Braces mouthpiece from Shock Doctor will certainly do that. Made of 100 percent medical-grade silicone, it requires no boiling and molding. Simply take it out of the package and hit the field. And it will adapt to changes in your mouth as braces are adjusted and teeth change positions.
The double layer is a bit bulkier than the upper only piece, but this features an Ortho-Channel design which helps with comfort and makes breathing easy.
Latex, BPA, and Phthalate free, the mouthguard comes in both adult and youth sizes in strapped or strapless options. Featuring a $10,000 dental warranty, it is ideal for all sports and meets national and state high school rules requiring full coverage of upper braces for wrestling.
Find more Shock Doctor Double Braces Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
3. OPRO Gold Level Mouthguard for BracesPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- OPRO has partnerships with UFC, USA Rugby, and American Youth Football
- Each mouthguard includes an anti-microbial case that protects against 99.99% of bacteria
- Durable and offers competition level protection
- Probably best suited for those with fixed braces only
- For upper braces wearers only
- Might not fit younger athletes with smaller mouths
If you've never heard of OPRO, they've earned quite the reputation in competitive sports as they have partnerships with UFC, USA Rugby, and American Youth Football, to name just a few.
The Gold Level Braces model offers maximum protection and comfort and is best suited for those who wear fixed braces. This is because this mouthguard is the "boil and mold" kind, meaning you boil it in water then put it in your mouth and form it to your teeth for a custom fit.
Suitable for all competitive sports, the mouthpiece is latex and BPA free and comes with an anti-microbial case which kills up to 99.99 percent of bacteria. Featuring a $15,000 dental warranty, it's available in 5 colors.
You can also get the OPRO Gold Level Mouthguard for Braces with a strap, if that's what you prefer.
Find more OPRO Gold Level Mouthguard for Braces information and reviews here.
-
4. Under Armour Braces MouthguardPrice: $15.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's the first microwaveable, boilable, re-fittable and chew resistant mouthguard
- ArmourFit technology allows you to talk and breath easily
- It will not absorb water or deteriorate
- Doesn't come with a case
- Protects only upper teeth
- Some users felt the mouthguard was a bit tight over braces
If you're looking for a top brand, innovative technology, and good value, then this Under Armour piece is one of the best mouthguards for braces wearers out there.
UA's ArmourFit technology provides a dentist-like fit, while being chew-resistant and it allows you to talk and breathe easily during the game. This needs to be heated -- either microwave or stove top boil -- then molded to your mouth. But unlike most other mouthguards, you can re-fit the piece by re-heating and molding again to adapt to the positioning of your teeth. The material will not absorb water making it very durable.
Available in youth and adults sizes, it has a $32,000 dental warranty and meets National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) standards.
For another Under Armour model, check out the UA ArmourFit Braces Mouthguard with a Strap.
Find more Under Armour Braces Mouthguard information and reviews here.
-
5. Comfort Pro Youth Double Sports MouthguardPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The design allows you to talk and breath easily
- Made with FDA approved surgical-grade products; latex and BPA free
- Meets NCAA & NFHS safety standards
- While it comes with a strap, it isn't removable unless you cut it off
- Some felt the mouthguard ran small in size
- Some felt the mouthguard ran too long in the back and had to be cut, causing some irritation
Designed by a dentist, the Comfort Pro Youth Double Sports Mouthguard from Denta-Gard provides protection for both the upper and lower teeth, but doesn't carry the bulk. It's much more conducive to talking and breathing compared to bulkier pieces.
The mouthguard, which can be used by those with or without braces, is made of FDA approved silicone-grade materials and is latex and BPA free. The Soft-Flex material will keep you comfortable and protected all game long.
Available in 10 colors, the mouthguard comes with a strap. If you don't want the strap, simply use a pair of scissors to cut it off. It also meets NCAA & NFHS safety standards and comes with a $7,500 dental warranty.
Find more Comfort Pro Youth Double Sports Mouthguard information and reviews here.
See Also:
11 Best Youth Baseball Helmets
11 Best Soccer Backpacks for Kids & Adults
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.