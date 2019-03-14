5 Best Mouthguards for Braces Wearers: Buy & Save

Shock Doctor is a major player in the injury prevention/recovery sports equipment business and this mouthguard is their most popular piece for upper braces wearers.

Made of 100 percent medical-grade silicone, the boil and mold method is not required. You're good to go once you take it out of the box. And don't worry, as your braces are adjusted and teeth begin to change position, the mouthguard will adapt to that.

If you're a wrestler, this product meets national and state high school rules requiring full coverage of upper brace brackets during competition. It's also quite a popular mouthguard for football as well as all other contact sports.

Latex, BPA, and Phthalate free, the mouthguard comes with a $10,000 dental warranty. It's available in a handful of colors -- either strapped or strapless -- and in adult and youth sizes. This doesn't come with a case, but you can get the Shock Doctor Mouthguard Case, which helps prevent against bacteria growth.

