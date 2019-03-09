WATCH: Bryce Harper’s Phillies Walk-up Song Is ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’

If there was ever a perfect way to make your presence felt after signing a $330 million contract with a new team, Bryce Harper just found it. During the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training game on Saturday, the recently-signed free agent stepped up to bat and did so in perfect fashion. While we’ve seen a number of unique walk-up songs across MLB, Harper takes the early lead for best of the year.

As Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer revealed, Harper’s walk-up during the game was to the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ theme song.

Bryce Harper’s walk-up song is Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Solid. pic.twitter.com/dSnHPvWLpp — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) March 9, 2019

We’ll chalk this up as a major win for Harper, especially considering that fans seemingly loved it. While he proceeded to walk during the at-bat, Rhys Hoskins drove him in with a homer just one pitch later to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bryce Harper Honors the Popular TV Show

For those who haven’t heard the song from the popular TV show which featured Will Smith, it’s about a kid from Philadelphia who had to move and live with his aunt and uncle in Bel Air. The key to the song which references Philly comes early on in the song.

In west Philadelphia born and raised

On the playground was where I spent most of my days

Chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool

And all shootin some b-ball outside of the school

When a couple of guys who were up to no good

Started making trouble in my neighborhood

I got in one little fight and my mom got scared

She said ‘You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel Air’

Going one step further, just in case you haven’t seen the show or heard the intro (which is pretty unlikely), enjoy.

Bryce Harper’s Deal With Phillies

The deal on the surface is worth $330 million over 13 years and grabbed plenty of attention when it was signed. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press dove a bit deeper into the contract, detailing the breakdown and potential bonuses that come along with it.

2019: $10 million in salary plus $20 million signing bonus paid in two installments

2020-28: $26 million salary annually

2029-31: $22 million salary annually

Beyond that, Blum cites that Harper would earn $50,000 each time he’s an All-Star, wins a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger, along with if he’s selected League Championship Series MVP. A World Series MVP will pay out a $100,000 bonus to Harper while winning league MVP is worth $500,000, second place is $50,000 and $25,000 for third.

READ NEXT: RJ Barrett NBA Draft Projection: Bulls Among Top Fits for Duke Star