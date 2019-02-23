Bryce Harper: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There’s no bigger name in Major League Baseball than 26-year-old Bryce Harper. Drafted by the Washington Nationals as the first overall pick in 2010, called up to the majors in 2012, the right fielder been baseball’s “Chosen One” ever since. After seven years with the Nationals, winning Rookie of the Year, being named the NL MVP, and receiving the All-Star nod six times, Harper entered the 2019 offseason as a free agent for the first time ever. Which team will sign him and how much his expected record-breaking contract will be — it’s all anybody can talk about.

Harper is used to being in the spotlight for his extraordinary talent as a player, but the Las Vegas native regularly catches headlines for his off-the-field antics, as well. Between his well-coiffed hair, once broken engagement, and MVP bromance with Chicago Cubs superstar Kris Bryant, Harper always keeps things exciting.

Whether or not his contract will exceed $400 million, there’s much to learn about Harper both as a player, and as a man.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Harper Could Sign the Biggest Contract in MLB History

No one knows which team Harper will play for in 2019, but everyone does know he’s hoping to be offered the biggest contract in the history of the MLB. Harper already rejected the Nationals’ offer of a 10-year contract for $300 million, a deal which turned out to be agreeable for another free-agent superstar, Manny Machado, who signed with the San Diego Padres on February 19 for very similar terms.

Prior to the 2019 season, Harper’s estimated net worth was around $15 million, so if he and his agent, Scott Boras, want the biggest MLB contract in terms of annual value or overall amount, then the Nationals’ offer, while beyond respectable, fell short. Considering Harper is still very much in his prime with a .279 career batting average, 184 home runs, and 75 stolen bases to his name, the holdout for a banner offer is understandable.

2. He Has Better Hair Than You

Harper’s thick, luscious golden locks are almost as famous as his batting average. In fact, the right-fielder’s coif is so popular, there’s about 16 Twitter accounts merely dedicated to his hair.

Naturally, Harper has since banked on America’s preoccupation with his head, and is the spokesperson for Blind Barber’s dry shampoo, hair clay, and beard balm.

“What we found out is Bryce is just so dedicated to his craft,” Jeff Laub, one of hair company’s owners, said to ESPN. “And that’s one of the reasons why he wants to find the best. In life, he doesn’t skimp on anything. We were pleased that Bryce asked for equity that he wanted to be part of our success.”

Q: #AskBryce l am getting my haircut Tuesday. Would should l get done to it?

– @rileywhite_ A: pic.twitter.com/2S698nbUpp — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) November 16, 2018

The obsession with Harper’s hair is not all in vein. Working with Omaze to drum up attention for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, he documented the process of getting a wildly awful perm on Twitter. Seeing Harper’s slick locks get tousled in a curly do’ will not only put a smile on everyone’s face, it helps children with cancer. Now, that’s some good hair.

3. After a Broken Engagement, He Married his High School Sweetheart

After a broken engagement with longtime girlfriend Kayla Varner in 2015, they reunited a few months later, and officially tied the knot in 2016. Both practicing Mormons, their wedding took place at a bishop approved Latter-day Saints Temple in San Diego.

“Religion was obviously the most important part of our marriage,” Varner told The Knot. “The temple marriage is very sacred. Our religion is very private, and only certain people can attend the ceremony. So it was really nice to just enjoy that with our immediate family… Then, you just have to plan a huge party for your guests,” — which they did. The Harpers cut into a donut cake and celebrated their union with nearly 270 guests at San Diego’s Polo Grounds.

One quick glance at Harper’s Instagram, and it’s clear the two have been going strong ever since walking down the aisle. While kids may be on the horizon one day, they’re currently happy being dog-parents to their yorkie, Wrigley. The Harpers are also self-proclaimed foodies who share a travel blog, harp.eats, documenting all their favorite restaurants and famous bites.

Mrs. Bryce Harper was a collegiate soccer player at both BYU and Ohio State, so she understands the demands of being an athlete. The 27-year-old also helps out with her husband’s charity, Harper’s Heroes, and can regularly be seen at games, cheering on his team.

4. He Has a Bromance with MLB Superstar Kris Bryant

While the media tried to drum up Harper and Cubs slugger Kris Bryant as rivals, the exact opposite came to fruition. Not only do the two Nevada-bred athletes go way back, they have one of the tightest bromances in the MLB. Even their wives, Kayla and Jessica Bryant, have become friends; the foursome rang in in 2019 together at New Year’s Eve Party.

Both growing up in Las Vegas, Bryant and Harper have played on the same team, or against one other since they were 8 years old. And when Harper’s Nationals took on Bryant and the Chicago Cubs for the first time, it was clear the two have remained friends. During the pre-game press conference Bryant said, “It was pretty fun watching [Harper] play growing up… He knew he was good and I think that’s a good trait to have. You want to go out there confident and he was confident. I think that helped him get to where he is today. He doesn’t care who’s on the mound or who the other team is. He’s always going to go out there and believe he’s better than the opponent and that’s something you need.”

The two played played alongside one another on the NL All-Star team, but when they hang out off the field, they prefer not talk about work. “I never bring it up to him,” Bryant said to NBC Sports, in regards to the madness currently surrounding his best bud’s free agency situation. “I try to be a good friend to him, and not talk about baseball when he doesn’t want to talk about baseball. Whatever happens, I wish [him] the best.” said,Same goes for Harper who said, “Kris is a great player. In fact, he has been a great player our whole lives. I am not really worried about how he will do. I always wish him the best, of course.”

5. Harper Uses His Walk-Up Music to Send a Message



The 2018 Home Run Derby winner has a lot of fun deciding which music will play as he steps up to the plate. From Moby’s “Flower,” to Frank Sinatra’s “The Best is Yet to Come,” to Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” he never fails in getting both himself and the stadium amped. In 2012, Harper chose Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend,” and the following year, George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.” He’s even used Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse.”

Walk-up music can be random, but it can also be used to send a message. In 2016, after being ridiculed in the media for calling out players to be more expressive during the game, blaming them for making the sport boring, Harper coined the phrase “Make Baseball Fun Again” and let people know he felt about the backlash through his song choice. He used J. Cole’s “G.O.M.D.” (short for Get off my D***) while walking out of the dugout and natch, hit his 99th home run.

For Bryce Harper's 99th career home run, he sends it to the MOON.https://t.co/8NWW1R2FdA — Stadium (@Stadium) April 8, 2016

Music choices can also mean trouble for extroverted athlete. In 2017, Harper was ejected after going off on umpire Chris Segal while playing against the Milwaukee Brewers, and proceeded to blame the overreaction on his walk-up song. No. 34 told ESPN in jest, “I think I need to change my playlist… ‘5AM’ really got me fired up, by Logic… I guess it got me a little too fired up. I guess I need to mix in some Temptations and some of those jazz bands to calm me down a little bit.”