Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Hawks; Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Update

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injured his right ankle on Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and he could miss today’s contest in Atlanta.

Giannis limped to the Bucks bench with an apparent lower leg injury after stepping on Garrett Temple's foot in the 4th quarter. He remained on the bench, but did not return to the game. pic.twitter.com/2XV7zfeVVw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2019

With under eight minutes to play in Milwaukee’s 128-118 win over Los Angeles, Antetokounmpo collided with Garrett Temple after throwing down a dunk and he fell down clutching his right ankle.

Antetokounmpo would not return to the game but he sat on the bench and occasionally stood and tried to test his ankle. The NBA MVP candidate had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

After the game, he was walking around the locker room with a significant limp but he said he felt good and seemed to be in good spirits. Giannis Antetokounmpo says he hates to miss games and he wants to play through it but for now, his status for Sunday is uncertain.

Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Hawks

*Notates expected starter

C: Brook Lopez*, Bonzie Colson

PF: D.J. Wilson*, Ersan Ilyasova

SF: Khris Middleton*, Pat Connaughton

SG: Sterling Brown*, George Hill

PG: Eric Bledsoe*, Tim Frazier

The Bucks will be without Nikola Mirotic (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fasciitis), Tony Snell (ankle) and Pau Gasol (foot) and last Tuesday they decided to shut down rookie Donte DiVincenzo because of an ongoing heel injury he’s been dealing with.

Sunday is the first game of a back-to-back for the Bucks; they visit the Nets on Monday so letting Antetokounmpo play through his injury is not a good idea and he could be held out.

Managing their star’s health has been a focus for the Bucks all season. Antetokounmpo played heavy minutes last season and it took a toll on his body, so they have to be careful not to overload him with the playoff starting in less than two weeks.

The Hawks are coming off a 118-98 blowout home loss against the Trail Blazers last Friday while the Bucks have won their four straight and they have a four-game lead over the Raptors for the best record in the league.

The best from our last trip to Atlanta!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/JgDO5L8BZI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 30, 2019

The Bucks lead the season series with the Hawks 2-0 after a 144-112 home win on January 4 and a 133-114 victory in Atlanta on January 13. Antetokounmpo averaged 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in those two games and if he can’t play on Sunday the Bucks would need Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe to replace his production.

D.J. Wilson, who is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the two games against the Hawks, could take his spot in the starting lineup. Wilson had eight points on 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 2 from 3-point range the last time he faced the Hawks.

