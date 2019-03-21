Amir Coffey NBA Draft Profile: Latest Projections & Stock

As the Minnesota Golden Gophers prepared to face the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon, there were no questions that they would go as far as junior guard Amir Coffey could take them.

Minnesota leads Louisville 38-33 at the half. The Golden Gophers have already made 6 threes, including 3 from Amir Coffey, which ties a career-high. They entered averaging 5.2 3-pt FGM per game. pic.twitter.com/PMZwZckoav — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2019

Amir Coffey delivered a solid performance in Minnesota’s 86-76 upset against Louisville, playing the whole game and finishing with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists on 6 of 14 shooting and 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Louisville was favored by five points but they were far from a perfect team, having lost seven of their previous 10 games and Minnesota scouted them very well.

Coffey has been one of the best players in the Big Ten over the past three weeks, winning consecutive Big Ten player of the week awards at the end of the regular season and he was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the media and the coaches. He played well in three Big Ten Tournament games, averaging 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Here’s how important Coffey is to Minnesota’s success in the NCAA Tournament: The Golden Gophers were 21-13 before Thursday’s game. Coffey averaged 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in their wins and 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.6 steals in their losses.

Areas of Improvement

Coffey is 6’8 but he’s the one who runs Minnesota’s offense, the ball is in his hands on almost every offensive possession and his size gives his team versatility on both ends of the floor. Playing in transition is one of Coffey’s strengths, he can make good decisions and help his teammates get open looks.

As a ball-handler, he’s excellent, his long frame allows him to guard the ball from defenders as he brings it up the court and while he’s not as quick or physical on defense, his long arms can help him contest perimeter jump shots.

Coffey’s biggest weakness is finishing at the rim. He has to get better when he’s contested close to the basket and his 3-point shooting is sub-par. His job running the Minnesota offense is excellent but sometimes his decisions can lead to turnovers. Coffey is a pass-first player but he should focus more on creating his own shot, especially when Jordan Murphy is out of the game, this can help him if he makes the NBA.

Taking more initiative on offense is a must if Coffey wants to be successful on the next level, the talent is there but he has to be more confident. Defensively he has to be quicker and his length is an advantage that he has to exploit. Amir Coffey can be the one who snaps Minnesota’s 14-year NBA Draft drought, the 94 has him going No. 59 and a few tweaks here and there and his game can translate well in the NBA.

READ NEXT: Murray State vs. Marquette Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick