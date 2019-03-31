Carsen Edwards Makes NCAA History With Three-Pointers Against Virginia

Carsen Edwards made NCAA history on Saturday night, scoring 25 three-pointers in five straight NCAA tournament games, and becoming the first person to do so since Steph Curry in the 07-08 season. In doing so, he joins a small and elite group of basketball players who have managed the same near-impossible feat.

Edwards also has broken a record flat-out, making 25 three pointers so far in the NCAA tournament, which marks the most three pointers made in the first four games of an NCAA tournament, per CBS sports.

Carsen Edwards has scored 25+ points in 4 straight NCAA Tournament game. The only players to score 25+ points in 5 straight NCAA Tournament games since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1985 are Stephen Curry (2007-08) and Glen Rice (1989) pic.twitter.com/LcygrjwWby — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2019

Here are some videos of Edwards shooting like a maniac from far pas the arc during his game against Virginia:

It’s no surprise that Edwards’ skill on Saturday night has drawn comparison after comparison to Curry, with many calling him the “Steph Curry of college basketball”: