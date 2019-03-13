Cowboys Free Agency: Latest on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Tre Boston

The Dallas Cowboys missed on signing former Seattle Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas, as they were seemingly priced out by the Baltimore Ravens. With Thomas now heading elsewhere, the Cowboys need to make a move at the safety position and two of the next options in line could be Ha Ha Clinton-Dix or Tre Boston.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, one of the two is on the verge of no longer being an option. Upgrading at the position will likely remain a focus moving forward, but the options are getting a bit more limited at this point. And according to the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clinton-Dix may be off the board sooner than later.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Close to Return With Cowboys Rival

As Rapsheet detailed, the Washington Redskins want Clinton-Dix back in town and are taking steps towards making that happen. He points out that the Redskins are working on a deal re-sign the safety, which would pair him up with Landon Collins.

Who could the next safety off the board be? The #Redskins would like to bringing back S Ha Ha Clinton Dix, source said, and they are working to do that. Would be Landon Collins and Clinton Dix if this gets done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

At this point, it seems likely that Clinton-Dix will remain with the Redskins, but the situation will be worth keeping an eye on. If things fall through with Washington, he could prove to be a slightly more cost-effective option compared to the other top names on the safety market.

For good measure, Clinton-Dix could come in closer to the range the Cowboys seem willing to pay at the position, or at least below what they valued Thomas at. As Spotrac details, the market value for the 26-year-old is set at roughly $9.6 million annually.

Tre Boston Top Value Target for Cowboys

Although there hasn’t been much chatter around Boston to this point, he could wind up being a potential steal in free agency. With the first wave of high-dollar safeties coming off the board, Boston looks like one of the better value choices. Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus stated as much recently, calling him one of the best options on the board among that group.

The players I believe are the top value free agents: OT Daryl Williams

S Tre Boston

Edge Justin Houston

CB Jason Verrett

Edge Shaquil Barrett

DI Henry Anderson

OT Ty Nsekhe

WR John Brown — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 11, 2019

Boston will likely draw interest from a number of teams moving forward, as the Cleveland Browns could consider him after trading Jabril Peppers. Beyond that, the San Francisco 49ers were linked as a potential landing spot for Thomas previously and have a need at the position so they may be in the mix as well.

The Cowboys are going to have plenty of competition for the remaining safeties, and if things don’t pan out fans may have to wait for the 2019 NFL Draft to see the position addressed. Time will tell, but the next day or two will provide a lot of insight on where the focus is for the team’s front office.

