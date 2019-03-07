Jason Day Withdraws From Arnold Palmer Invitational: Latest Injury Update

PGA Tour pro Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational almost immediately after his opening round began on Thursday. Day played just six holes of the first round before having to remove his name from the mix. While there was originally confusion over what led to the quick withdrawal, it reportedly stemmed from an injury he suffered previously.

According to Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post, Day says he injured his back on Sunday and didn’t play a practice round prior to the event.

Jason Day has withdrawn from the @APinv mid-first round citing a back injury. Day said he tweaked his back Sunday. He didn’t play a practice round this week, which raised some suspicions that something wasn’t right #PGATour — NYPost_Cannizzaro (@MarkCannizzaro) March 7, 2019

There wasn’t much brought to light about this injury before the action got underway on Thursday, but a bit was revealed shortly after the decision to withdraw. This includes pointing out that Day also withdrew from the pro-am at Bay Hill on Wednesday due to his back.

Latest on Jason Day’s Injury

It seems that Day’s injury was an issue to the point where he actually had trouble walking on Sunday. As Will Gray of GolfChannel.com reported, the 31-year-old said he “couldn’t really walk” because of the back pain. An MRI revealed that he suffered an annular tear in L4-L5 discs, per Gray.

Spoke to Jason Day after his WD. Said he practiced last week at Sawgrass but woke up Sunday and "couldn't really walk" because of back pain. MRI revealed annular tear in L4-L5 discs. Status for Players Champ TBD. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 7, 2019

Day did practice prior to last week, but the lead up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational didn’t include much on-course preparation for him apparently. This isn’t the first issue with a back injury for the current No. 11 golfer in the world either, as it’s something he’s dealt with previously and has commented on before.

Golf Digest’s Joel Beall also spoke to Day following his withdrawal from the pro-am one day prior.

“Just bending over I almost felt a little sick [from the pain],” said Day, who withdrew from the Wednesday pro-am at Bay Hill because of the back issue.

Jason Sobel of The Action Network pointed to older comments made by Day about his back injuries and the impact on his career. The pro stated: “If I keep going the way I’m going, I don’t even know if I’ll make it to 40,” per Sobel.

Jason Day’s Play at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Through the first six holes which Day was able to play, he found water twice and sat at two-over par prior to the last hole he played. He bogeyed No. 10, a par-4 and double-bogeyed No. 13 before picking up a birdie on 14, per PGATour.com.

Day actually did tee off for his seventh hole (No. 16), but after hitting the fairway with his opening drive, proceeded to hit the water on his second shot. This was the point in which he opted to withdraw. Day won this event back in 2016, and with the Player’s Championship set for next weekend, his status is a major question mark.

