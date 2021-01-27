Kickboxing Equipment: 9 Must-Have Items for Home Gyms

Mixed Martial Arts training sessions are terrific cardio and core workouts. And whether it’s Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Boxing or something different, if you have the space at home for the necessary gear and equipment, there’s no need to go to the gym for a killer workout.
So we compiled a list below of some of the most popular and necessary kickboxing equipment for home gyms. Whether it’s gloves, free standing punching and kick bags, sparring apparatus, or other gear, you’ll be certain to find it below.
When it comes to kickboxing equipment, the Century Wavemaster XXL Training Bag comes highly recommended because of its extra large striking surface.
The cover is made of durable vinyl and there is high-density foam filler. The bag stands 69 inches tall and has a diameter of 18 inches. The base can be filled with sand or water and it will weigh 270 pounds when completely filled.
The Century Wavemaster XXL is ideal for home gyms.
If you’re looking for a hanging bag, the Ringside 100-Pound Muay Thai Bag can be used for a variety of Martial Arts as it’s designed to take both punches and kicks.
The bag is 72 inches long with a diameter of 13 inches and comes with an 18-inch chain. It has a strong powerhide cover and a 1-inch foam liner for added protection.
The Everlast MMA Kickboxing Gloves provide a lighter, less bulky alternative to traditional boxing gloves.
The gloves are highlighted by EverCool Technology, which are ventilated mesh panels for added breathability. The grip bar on the palm helps keep your hands in a natural position. The closed cell foam technology is designed to offer maximum hand protection, while the hook and loop closure system provides a comfortable, custom fit.
These gloves can be used for all sorts of training, including kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and more.
If you are into the more traditional style, the Trideer Pro Grade Boxing Gloves offer plenty of protection and shock absorption thanks to the multi-density foam.
Made of durable faux leather, the gloves feature breathable mesh for extra ventilation to keep your hands dry. The pre-curved design helps position your hands in the proper fist position with minimal break in time.
You’ve already got your gloves, but extra protection is likely needed, and that’s where the Sanabul Hand Wraps come in.
Measuring 180 inches in length, the wraps are made of stretch, moisture wicking polyester material. These combine to offer much-needed flexibility and range of motion all while keeping your hands dry and ventilated.
The thumb loop and velcro closure ensure a custom, comfortable fit.
The RDX MMA Shin Guards are highlighted by 5-layer construction, designed to provide excellent durability and maximum protection.
These layers consist of: 1) a durable Maya Hide leather outer with a soft nylon inner, 2) an infused shock dispersion sheet, 3) EVA-lution foam designed to spread the shock over a wider area on impact, 4) a spongy blacktop fabric sheet, and 5) QD-1 lining, which is designed to wick away sweat and moisture to keep you dry and comfortable.
Other features include flat-lock stitching, MMT ventilation technology, and a Quick EZ hook and loop closure system so you can get a secure, custom fit.
When looking into kickboxing equipment, protective gear should definitely be near the top of the list, especially if you plan on sparring. And the RDX Headgear is ideal for kickboxing, boxing, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, and more MMA training.
Constructed of durable Cowhide leather, this head guard features three layers of shock-absorbing foam, including EVA-lution foam, Max-Shock Equilibrium foam, and SpongeX padding.
Other highlights include thick jumbolon padding around the ears, an open design for better ventilation, a thick padded chin bar, and a hook and loop closure.
The RDX Training Pad is suitable for many Martial Arts training sessions, including kickboxing, Muay Thai, Karate, and more as it’s designed for kicks, punches, and knees and elbow strikes.
Made of Maya Hide leather with a curved design, the training pad is highlighted by three layers of IMT gel padding for maximum shock absorption. There’s an EVA-Lution outer, a Calibrated Impact Diffusion Sheet, and a Denzo-Tron Sheet. The three combine to offer excellent durable. impact resistance, and impact distribution.
Other features include Quick-EZ hook and loop closure, a textile handle, and triple-reinforced stitching. It measures 37 cm long by 19 cm wide by 8 cm thick.
The Hayabusa Arrow Kickboxer Shorts have the ideal cut and construction (92 percent polyester and 8 percent elastane) for full range of motion, even on high kicks.
Lightweight and containing zero potentially dangerous hardware, the shorts have side slits, double-stitched seams, and an elastic waistband with a silicone drawstring so you’ll get a perfect custom fit.
Looking to add more kickboxing equipment to your home gym? If so, jump ropes and ab machines and rollers are excellent ways to get in killer cardio and core workouts.