Pistons vs. Nets Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

Two surging teams battle for playoff positioning when the Detroit Pistons visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Pistons are a half-game ahead of the Nets for sixth place in the East. Detroit has won 12 of 14, including five straight while Brooklyn has won their last three.

Monday, March 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Barclays Center

Coverage: NBA League Pass

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets (-2.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 223

Recent Takeaways

"I wanted to stand my ground. I wanted to show them that we're here to win and we're not gonna back down from anything."@_bigjayy_ summed up his 20-point, 12-rebound night pretty well 😤 pic.twitter.com/4T96yGS78t — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 10, 2019

The Pistons outscored the Bulls 42-25 in the third quarter en route to a 131-107 win last Sunday. Taking a 103-80 lead before the fourth quarter allowed head coach Dwane Casey to rest Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson for the rest of the game. Griffin led the team with 28 points in 27 minutes, Jackson scored 21 points and Andre Drummond added 16 points and 15 rebounds for his 18 straight double-double to match his career-high. Drummond is now one short of Bob Lanier’s franchise record.

It wasn’t pretty but the Nets were able to hold off the Hawks 114-112 on the road last Saturday behind 23 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 20 points and 12 rebounds from Jarrett Allen. The Nets are now 17-5 in games in which the margin has been five points or fewer in the final five minutes since December 7. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points on just 6 of 23 shooting and 3 of 12 from beyond the arc but he hit a key 3-pointer that made it 111-109 with 1:41 remaining.

X-Factor

🔥🔥🔥 Langston Galloway knocks down his 12th straight three-point attempt (over 3 games)! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/VSqQ9t520b — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2019

Langston Galloway had 21 points against the Hawks and he was 6-for-6 from 3-point range. Galloway is averaging 18.0 points in his last two games and he’s knocked down 12 straight 3-point attempts over his last three games. He might not hit all his 3-pointers tonight but he can be a difference-maker off the bench in what should be a close game.

Pistons vs. Nets Trends and Prediction

Since February, the Pistons are 12-3 and winners in their last five 👀 Blake 25.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 5.4 APG

Drummond 20.5 PPG 16.1 RPG 2.0 STL 2.0 BLK Best big man tandem in the league? pic.twitter.com/omvWyN9i2S — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 11, 2019

The Detroit Pistons are:

7-0 ATS in their last seven games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

6-0 ATS in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents

6-0 ATS in their last six games following a straight up win of more than 10 points

The Brooklyn Nets are:

1-5 ATS in their last six games overall

0-5 ATS in their last five games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

0-5 ATS in their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents

0-5 ATS in their last five games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

This is a very important game for both teams, their season series is tied 1-1 and the winner will own the tiebreaker in case they finish the regular season with the same records. The Pistons won the first meeting 103-100 on October 17 in Detroit while the Nets prevailed 120-119 on October 31 in Brooklyn. This game will come down to 3-pointers and free-throws.

The Pistons were 19-for-35 (54.3 percent) from beyond the arc on Sunday while the Nets were 15-for-44 (34.1 percent) and both teams were awful from the charity stripe. Detroit was 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) while Brooklyn did a great job getting to the free-throw line but just made 33 of 54 attempts (61.1 percent). The road team is 7-0 ATS in the last seven meetings and I’m siding with the Pistons behind the play of Griffin and Drummond.

Pick: Pistons +2.5

READ NEXT: Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick