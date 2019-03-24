Rob Gronkowski Is Retiring: Patriots TE Makes Instagram Announcement

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL. The New England Patriots star tight end announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram. In his nine NFL seasons the 29-year-old superstar known as “Gronk” has won three Super Bowl trophies, including the most recent NFL championship. Gronkowski has battled injuries throughout his 9-year career and had previously considered stepping away from the game.

You can see Gronkowski’s Instagram post below:

Here is the full retirement announcement from Gronk:

It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.

The Patriots have not issued a statement about Gronkowski’s post. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed Gronkowski is retiring, according to The Associated Press.

Gronkowski Was Drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2010 Draft Out of Arizona

Gronkowski, who will turn 30 on May 14, joined the Patriots after he was drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona. He is a New York native and also played high school football in the Pittsburgh area after his family moved there.

Gronkowski, who is dating Sports Illustrated model and former New England cheerleader Camille Kostek, made $10.75 million last year and has amassed a net worth in the millions during his career.

Gronkowski Finishes His Career With 521 Catches & 79 Touchdowns

Gronkowski finishes his NFL career with 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Last season, Gronkowski had 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

He won the Super Bowl three times, was a five-time Pro Bowl player, four-time All Pro and was listed among the NFL’s top 100 players seven times. He also won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2014 and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2011.

The Patriots Could Turn to the Draft or Free Agency to Find a Replacement for Gronk

As Gronkowski ponders what is next for his life, New England will have large hole to fill in its offense as quarterback Tom Brady nears the end of his own career. The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots roster lists four other tight ends along with Gronkowski. The top backup is Jacob Hollister, a 25-year-old with three years of NFL experience, who had 4 catches last season.

The Pats also have Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse. Anderson, 26, was signed to the Patriots practice squad in 2018 after a limited role with the Houston Texans and has not played with New England. Izzo was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and did not see any game action last season. LaCosse, 26, had 24 catches for 250 yards and one touchdown for New England in 2018 after previously playing in Denver and with the New York Giants.

New England could turn to the NFL Draft or free agency to find a replacement for “Gronk.” In the free agency market, Austin Seferian-Jenkins is one of only a few available options. Other potential signees, including Jesse James, Nick Boyle and Tyler Eifert, have signed or re-signed new contracts. Jared Cook is expected to sign with the New Orleans after the Patriots were outbid by the Saints, ESPN reported. In the draft, TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant from Iowa, Irv Smith Jr. from Alabama, Caleb Wilson from UCLA and Jace Sternberger from Texas A&M are among the top prospects. Hockenson

