Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Is a Sports Illustrated Rookie

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, have been dating on and off since 2015. Kostek is a former New England Patriots cheerleader who currently makes a living as a model. She will undoubtedly be attending Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, wearing her No. 87 gear and cheering on Gronk and the Pats.

When she’s not shooting a spread in a barely-there bikini or promoting her new collaboration with Dune Jewelry, Kostek is cheering on her man at Gillette Stadium.

No matter where she is, she’s “never not dancing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

She Is a 2019 Sports Illustrated Rookie

It’s no secret that Kostek looks hot in a bikini. In 2018, she was featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. Her spread was such a huge success and the mag decided to bring her on as a rookie for the 2019 edition.

Before the holidays, Kostek traveled to Kangaroo Island, Australia, to shoot with photographer Josie Clough. She shared a few photos from the shoot, giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the swimsuits she modeled for SI.

“This time last year I was shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 in Belize as one of the final 6 finalists for #SIswimsearch. My bags are packed as I head to South Australia as not only a 2019 official Rookie, but as the first up to shoot for the @si_swimsuit 2019 issue!! My excitement will never dull for each time I pack my bags to work with this team. I’ve told you 100 times and I’ll say it again and again… Chase your dreams my friends, it’s a feeling that makes you feel alive on the journey and complete euphoria once you get there. IT’S GO TIME,” Kostek captioned a steamy bikini shot from her 2018 spread before heading to Australia.

She’s not shy About Showing off Her Bikini Body

Kostek spends a good amount of time in a bathing suit and she’s not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body on social media. Kostek’s family is from St. Thomas and she often gets to sneak away for some R&R on the beach.

“The island of home roots and family. An island of endless beauty and friendly people. A place where the dancing never stops and is always encouraged. If you can’t tell, I’m in my happy place,” Kostek captioned a video of herself frolicking on the beach in a sexy two-piece back in August.

But Kostek doesn’t have to be on a beach to show off her amazing body. Back in June 2018, she posted the following photo as part of the Aerie Real movement.

