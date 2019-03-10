Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet: Final Score, Highlights & Stats

The Alliance of American Football rolled into Week 5 with an opening matchup between the two teams with the best records in the Orlando Apollos and Birmingham Iron. Following Orlando’s impressive 31-14 win, we’re onto the nightcap which features the Salt Lake Stallions taking on the San Diego Fleet.

San Diego finds itself in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference at 2-2. They’re without quarterback Philip Nelson, who was placed on injured reserve and replaced by Alex Ross last week. But the Fleet opted to go back to Week 1 starter Mike Bercovici this week against a Stallions defense which has allowed 85 points this season and enters with a 1-3 mark.

Josh Woodrum was under center for the second straight game last week after missing the second game due an injury suffered in the opener. While he completed 16-of-22 passes for 161 yards, he failed to find the end zone in a loss to the still-undefeated Apollos. The Stallions will also be without starting running back Branden Oliver, who was also placed on injured reserve.

We’re going to keep running updates on the Stallions vs. Fleet matchup, including breakdowns of the score and top highlights from the action. Stats will be updated at halftime and then again after the game.

Updated Score & Highlights: Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football and The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.

Salt Lake With the Early Sack on Bercovici

Luke Carrezola sacks Mike Bercovici, getting past Terry Poole — one of the top tackles in the AAF right now pic.twitter.com/7MIwe2u0yG — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Bercovici and Dontez Ford Hook Up for Big Gain

Mike Bercovici to Dontez Ford for 32 yards, great catch (that replay shows might not be a catch) pic.twitter.com/sU1w9sMnux — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Joel Bouagnon Rumbles in For Six: 8-6

Joel Bouagnon bullies his way in for 6️⃣, @aafstallions on the board! #SLvsSD pic.twitter.com/1b4opyKpL4 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 10, 2019

Bercovici Hits Marcus Baugh for 35

Mike Bercovici to Marcus Baugh for 35 yards pic.twitter.com/vGUlsYbOZe — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Nick Truesdell With the Impressive Grab

Josh Woodrum lobs it to Nick Truesdell, who reels in an impressive contested catch over John Lotulelei pic.twitter.com/Peh3QIhUD7 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Sat Lake With the Bit 4th Down Stop

Kameron Kelly Intercepts Woodrum for Second Time

Kameron Kelly with another pick of Josh Woodrum pic.twitter.com/s6SYRBdExc — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Karter Schult Tallies Another Sack to Season Total

Karter Schult maintains his sack lead with his fifth of the season pic.twitter.com/9HxGImMLbU — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Ron Brooks With Impressive Punt Return

San Diego With the Fumble Return Touchdown: 12-11

Followed By a San Diego Strip Sack Shortly After

Damontre Moore gets the sack, strip and the fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/T1hHqHH7Rp — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Bercovici Hits Ben Johnson for Touchdown to Extend Lead: 18-11

Bercovici Throws a Pick . . .

Will Davis picks off Mike Bercovici pic.twitter.com/yQnxvH5LfH — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

. . . Then Woodrum Throws a Pick Six

Josh Woodrum re-enters the game and immediately throws a pick six to Kameron Kelly, his second return touchdown and third pick of the night pic.twitter.com/teN2DyWSRE — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Joel Bouagnon Cuts Into San Diego Lead: 24-17

Woodrum Throws Clutch TD to Cut Lead to One, Salt Lake Converts 2-Pointer: 25-24

The loss shouldn't overshadow the incredible comeback drive from the Stallions:

* Josh Woodrum deep to De'Mornay Pierson-El for 30 yds

* Woodrum 42 yds to Adonis Jennings

* Woodrum to Nick Truesdell touchdown

* Woodrum to Kenny Bell 2 Pt Conversion pic.twitter.com/rL3MtQbLFM — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

San Diego Hits Game-Winning 43-Yard FG in Wild Finish: 27-25

Final score: San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake Stallions 25

Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet Notable Final Stats

*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.

Quarterbacks

SL: Josh Woodrum – 31/48, 380 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions

SL: Austin Allen: 1/3, six yards

SD: Mike Bercovici – 22/43, 304 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Running Backs

SL: Joel Bouagnon – 11 carries, 36 yards, two touchdowns

SD: Terrell Watson – five carries, 14 yards

SD: Terrell Newby – four catches, 33 receiving yards

Wide Receivers

SL: De’Mornay Pierson-El – eight catches, 130 yards

SL: Nick Truesdell – six catches, 71 yards, one touchdown

SL: Adonis Jennings – two catches, 47 yards

SL: Anthony Denham – three catches, 30 yards

SL: Brian Tyms – three catches, 30 yards

SL: Kenny Bell – three catches, 22 yards

SD: Dontez Ford – three catches, 94 yards

SD: Marcus Baugh – two catches, 65 yards

SD: Nelson Spruce – four catches, 47 yards

SD: Brian Brown – four catches, 44 yards

SD: Ben Johnson – two catches, 22 yards, one touchdown

