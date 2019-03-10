Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet: Final Score, Highlights & Stats

The Alliance of American Football rolled into Week 5 with an opening matchup between the two teams with the best records in the Orlando Apollos and Birmingham Iron. Following Orlando’s impressive 31-14 win, we’re onto the nightcap which features the Salt Lake Stallions taking on the San Diego Fleet.
San Diego finds itself in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference at 2-2. They’re without quarterback Philip Nelson, who was placed on injured reserve and replaced by Alex Ross last week. But the Fleet opted to go back to Week 1 starter Mike Bercovici this week against a Stallions defense which has allowed 85 points this season and enters with a 1-3 mark.
Josh Woodrum was under center for the second straight game last week after missing the second game due an injury suffered in the opener. While he completed 16-of-22 passes for 161 yards, he failed to find the end zone in a loss to the still-undefeated Apollos. The Stallions will also be without starting running back Branden Oliver, who was also placed on injured reserve.
We’re going to keep running updates on the Stallions vs. Fleet matchup, including breakdowns of the score and top highlights from the action. Stats will be updated at halftime and then again after the game.
Updated Score & Highlights: Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet
Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football and The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.
Salt Lake With the Early Sack on Bercovici
Bercovici and Dontez Ford Hook Up for Big Gain
Joel Bouagnon Rumbles in For Six: 8-6
Bercovici Hits Marcus Baugh for 35
Nick Truesdell With the Impressive Grab
Sat Lake With the Bit 4th Down Stop
Kameron Kelly Intercepts Woodrum for Second Time
Karter Schult Tallies Another Sack to Season Total
Ron Brooks With Impressive Punt Return
San Diego With the Fumble Return Touchdown: 12-11
Followed By a San Diego Strip Sack Shortly After
Bercovici Hits Ben Johnson for Touchdown to Extend Lead: 18-11
Bercovici Throws a Pick . . .
. . . Then Woodrum Throws a Pick Six
Joel Bouagnon Cuts Into San Diego Lead: 24-17
Woodrum Throws Clutch TD to Cut Lead to One, Salt Lake Converts 2-Pointer: 25-24
San Diego Hits Game-Winning 43-Yard FG in Wild Finish: 27-25
Final score: San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake Stallions 25
Salt Lake Stallions vs. San Diego Fleet Notable Final Stats
*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.
Quarterbacks
- SL: Josh Woodrum – 31/48, 380 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions
- SL: Austin Allen: 1/3, six yards
- SD: Mike Bercovici – 22/43, 304 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Running Backs
- SL: Joel Bouagnon – 11 carries, 36 yards, two touchdowns
- SD: Terrell Watson – five carries, 14 yards
- SD: Terrell Newby – four catches, 33 receiving yards
Wide Receivers
- SL: De’Mornay Pierson-El – eight catches, 130 yards
- SL: Nick Truesdell – six catches, 71 yards, one touchdown
- SL: Adonis Jennings – two catches, 47 yards
- SL: Anthony Denham – three catches, 30 yards
- SL: Brian Tyms – three catches, 30 yards
- SL: Kenny Bell – three catches, 22 yards
- SD: Dontez Ford – three catches, 94 yards
- SD: Marcus Baugh – two catches, 65 yards
- SD: Nelson Spruce – four catches, 47 yards
- SD: Brian Brown – four catches, 44 yards
- SD: Ben Johnson – two catches, 22 yards, one touchdown
