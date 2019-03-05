WATCH: Ajax Take 2-0 Lead over Real Madrid at Halftime

David Neres Scores against Real Madrid for Ajax to go up (3-2) on Agg Real Madrid are in serious trouble ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/upjqIc9nXT — Sports Daily United (@sdumultimedia) March 5, 2019

Ajax lead Real Madrid 2-0 at halftime in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup. Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-1 in the first leg, which means that they have a 3-2 lead in the aggregate.

The Dutch side are 45 minutes away from eliminating the three-time reigning champions. Real Madrid has to score at least one goal and stop Ajax from adding to their tally in order to force overtime.

The loss would leave Real Madrid without a trophy this season, as they’re already eliminated from the Copa del Rey and catching FC Barcelona in La Liga is practically impossible.

Real Madrid fans right now … pic.twitter.com/k9R1D9gs95 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 5, 2019

Update:

Ajax took a 3-0 lead with an incredible goal by Serbian striker Dušan Tadić. Marco Asensio then gave some life to Real Madrid, making it 3-1 but Ajax answered back right away with a Lasse Schöne free kick.

Real Madrid is losing 5-3 in the aggregate and now they need to score three goals to advance (as long as Ajax doesn’t score again).

Real Madrid has been officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, ending their three-year reign in the competition.

Real Madrid endures a nightmare week … all at home 😱 https://t.co/XlIfxwHRkZ—

Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 05, 2019

It’s been one of the worst weeks in the history of the Spanish Giants and there are plenty of reasons why this happened.

Former head coach Zinedine Zidane saw this coming and his departure was the start of this whole mess. The team then lost Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus and Team President Florentino Pérez didn’t think they had to replace.

Instead, for some reason, Pérez thought they had to sign Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois when they already had Keylor Navas in that position. Navas helped lead the team to their three straight Champions League titles and didn’t deserve to lose his spot. Not having Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Navas clearly didn’t help but to me, this mess is because of Pérez’s poor calls.

