Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Hawks; Jimmy Butler’s Injury Status

The Philadelphia 76ers are already without center Joel Embiid for at least one more game, and they may be without guard Jimmy Butler again also. Philly’s two stars missed the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks, but this was due to a new injury for Butler and load management for Embiid.

On Wednesday, the Sixers face the Atlanta Hawks and they may be shorthanded again. With Embiid ruled out, the offense could funnel through Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for one more game, as Butler’s status is very much up in the air.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on the guard’s current outlook, along with how head coach Brett Brown and company will replace Butler if ruled out.

Latest on Jimmy Butler’s Injury Status

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia revealed that Brown said Butler is a game-time call due to back tightness, the same ailment which sidelined him last game. Beyond that, she also points out that it will be James Ennis who steps into the starting five if the 29-year-old is ruled out against the Hawks.

Brett Brown says Jimmy Butler (back tightness) is a game-time decision. He did not attend shoot around this morning. Jonah Bolden will once again start in Joel Embiid’s place. If Jimmy Butler is unable to go, James Ennis III will get the start. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 3, 2019

While that leaves Butler’s status in the “to be determined” section, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer revealed the Sixers coach stating that he doesn’t believe the guard will play. This can’t be considered all that surprising as the Sixers meet the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, so both Butler and Embiid receiving an extra night off could be wise.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler will play against the Hawks.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Hawks

*Notates expected starter

C: Jonah Bolden*, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott

SF: Jimmy Butler*, James Ennis, Jonathon Simmons

SG: JJ Redick*, Shake Milton, Zhaire Smith, Haywood Highsmith

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

In the most recent game with both Embiid and Butler out of the lineup, Jonah Bolden logged 30 minutes while Ennis played 22. Both players struggled to score, shooting a combined 2-of-12 from the field but pulled down a combined 15 rebounds. Mike Scott also logged 23 minutes off the bench, scoring just four points with seven rebounds.

Two other names worth watching in this game will be backup point guard T.J. McConnell and rookie Shake Milton. They both logged 17 minutes and while Milton didn’t do much, McConnell totaled 15 points with three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal. It’s likely that both players could push the 20-minute mark once again, especially on the front end of a back-to-back if the Sixers opt to cut down minutes for their starters.

Both Harris and JJ Redick had strong showings with Embiid and Butler out, as the former logged 25 points with six rebounds on 10-of-19 shooting. Redick’s shot was falling at a solid rate, as he poured in a team-high 26 points on 8-of-17 from the field with five rebounds.

