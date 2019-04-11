Nets Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates & Times vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets already knew heading into their season finale against the Miami Heat that they were playoff bound. But the question was what seed they would hold when the postseason began. Fortunately, the Nets controlled their own destiny and took advantage of that opportunity.

Brooklyn drew the recently-eliminated Miami Heat at home and went on to pick up an impressive 113-94 win. In turn, this locked them into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, placing them ahead of the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, who rounded out the final three spots.

Their reward for the six seed? A date with the Philadelphia 76ers and their impressive young core. While the official schedule will be released within the next day, here’s a look at what we know.

Nets to Face 76ers, Series Starts This Weekend

The dates and times of the first round were revealed by Sports Media Watch, and all 16 playoff teams will be in action this weekend. Here’s a look at the dates, times and TV coverage revealed so far for opening weekend.

*Note: Official times of each specific matchup will be updated as soon as playoff field is finalized.

Saturday, April 13

Game 1: 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 14

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

The official date for the Nets’ playoff opener will be revealed after the West Coast games wrap up and we have a full playoff field locked in, but we know the series will begin in Philadelphia. With that said, let’s take a look at the matchup between the Nets and Sixers.

Nets Split Series With Sixers

The Nets and Sixers both won one game at home and one on the road, splitting the season series 2-2. The fact Brooklyn won in Philly is important, considering they’ll have to steal one on the road at some point. Brooklyn star D’Angelo Russell had a superb performance in a tough 127-125 loss earlier in the year, as he poured in 38 points on 16-of-28 shooting. While the Nets fell just short in that game, it took a Jimmy Butler game-winner for the Sixers to get the job done.

Although the season series was a split, the Nets and Sixers only met once when Philly had their new-look starting lineup which featured both Butler and Tobias Harris. That game came in late March and the Sixers won 123-110 behind Joel Embiid’s 39 points and 16 rebounds.

Speaking of Embiid, the subject of his health will also be worth monitoring, and there’s some cause for concern on the Philly side.

Joel Embiid May Miss Game 1 vs. Nets?

One of the most eye-opening pieces of pre-NBA playoff drama came to light on Wednesday before the final night of the regular season. Sixers general manager Elton Brand said it’s “possible” Embiid could miss the first game of the postseason, as Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice detailed.

REPORTER: In your mind, is his health a question at all, or is he as healthy as you could have hoped he would be heading into the playoffs? BRAND: No no, I’m optimistic that he’ll be ready this weekend and he’s doing everything he can to get back. But you know, of course, he’s the major key. We see the difference between when Joel is out there and when he’s not. REPORTER: So there’s a possibility he won’t be ready? BRAND: Again, I’m optimistic he’ll be ready this weekend. REPORTER: So it’s possible he won’t be? BRAND: It’s possible.

While nothing official has been decided, that’s a massive piece of news to monitor. Embiid has been dealing with knee soreness since the All-Star break, and if he misses any postseason time, it could give the Nets an opening to win a game in Philly.

