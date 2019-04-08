NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: First Round Dates, Times & Best Matchups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are nearly set, and while a few of the final seedings are being locked in, we have an idea of how the opening-round schedule will look. Teams either have one or two games remaining on their schedules, and all but one of the playoff spots are clinched, with the No. 8 seed in the East up in the air.

We’re going to take a look at a few of the best potential matchups which could be on the horizon, along with the dates and times of the first round, which were revealed by Sports Media Watch. Let’s start off with the first-round outlook in terms of matchups and a few of the most likely scenarios that may play out.

First-Round Western Conference NBA Playoff Matchups to Watch

One interesting topic will be where the Oklahoma City Thunder land when the season wraps up. According to PlayoffStatus.com, they have a 20 percent chance to finish as the No. 6 seed, 51 percent to be No. 7 and 25 percent as No. 8. If they were to slide to the eighth spot in the West, it would set up a date with the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder also have a four percent chance to be the No. 5 seed.

On the other hand, if Russell Westbrook and company get the job done and lock up No. 6, it could mean a date with James Harden. The Houston Rockets are most likely to finish as the three-seed in the West, given a 44 percent chance.

Of the eight teams out West, all but one (Warriors) are yet to have their final playoff position decided as we head into the final two days of the regular season.

First-Round Eastern Conference NBA Playoff Matchups to Watch

The Eastern Conference is an entirely different story, as seeds 1-5 are locked in, and it’s likely we know who No. 6 and 7 will be. The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic both clinched playoff spots over the weekend, and will likely land in one of those two spots. It’s most likely that the Nets will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round while the Magic would play the Toronto Raptors.

One big topic is the spot in the postseason, which will be interesting to watch. After the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they sit one game back of the No. 8 seed. Both teams have two games remaining, and if Detroit wins out then they’ll head to the playoffs, but a loss and two Charlotte wins will get the Hornets in.

As Playoff Status shows, the Miami Heat are also still alive but have just a one percent chance. Even if the Heat wins out and finishes at 40-42, the site only gives them a seven percent chance of making the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Regardless, first-round matchups between the Sixers and Nets and Boston Celtics against Indiana Pacers could be great television.

Preliminary Round 1 NBA Playoff Schedule

Note: Times and dates for potential Game 5’s will be set once full schedule is revealed.

Saturday, April 13

Game 1: 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 14 –

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, April 15

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, April 19

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 20

Game 3 or 4: 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 or 4: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: 1:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Friday, April 26

Game 6: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN News)*

Game 6: 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN News)*

Game 6: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: 1 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 7: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)*

*If necessary

